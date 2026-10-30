Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Leonovus Inc. (TSXV: LTV) ("Leonovus" or the "Company") announces that it has set a date for its next Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") of December 22, 2026, for shareholders of Leonovus of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2026. The AGM will be held in Toronto, Ontario at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

The upcoming AGM will address the annual election of directors, the appointment and remuneration of the Company's independent auditors, the approval of the Company's stock option plan and other corporate matters to be detailed in a management information circular that will be mailed to shareholders and filed on SEDAR+ in due course.

Trading in the Company's common shares was halted on September 6, 2024, pending completion of a proposed transaction for the acquisition of Tradewind Markets Inc. ("Tradewind"). The share purchase agreement governing the proposed acquisition of Tradewind was subsequently terminated on December 3, 2025. The Company has made application to the TSXV to satisfy all exchange requirements necessary to reinstate trading of its common shares on the TSXV.

The Company has not held an AGM of shareholders since June 14, 2022. The Company was expecting to hold an AGM in 2024 or 2025 to consider and approve the Tradewind transaction and related corporate matters, however the share purchase agreement for Tradewind was terminated and Leonovus ultimately determined not to proceed with the Tradewind transaction.

About Leonovus Inc.

Leonovus Inc. (TSXV: LTV) is a Canadian technology company. Since April 2024, Leonovus has been focused on the design, development, and planned commercial launch of a modern, regulated precious metals exchange platform. The design, technology development, and regulatory process for the exchange platform remain ongoing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's application to the TSXV for the resumption of trading of its common shares, the timing and outcome of TSXV review and potential reinstatement of trading, the scheduling and business to be conducted at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on December 22, 2026, and the ongoing design, development, and potential launch of a precious metals exchange. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Information" and "Regulatory Considerations" in the Company's press release dated January 8, 2026 for further information regarding the assumptions and risk factors associated with the Company's development and launch of a precious metals exchange. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others: the risk that the TSXV does not approve the resumption of trading or imposes conditions that the Company cannot satisfy; delays in preparing or mailing proxy materials; risks associated with the development and regulatory approvals required for the exchange platform; and general economic and market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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