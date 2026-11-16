Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Leonovus Inc. (TSXV: LTV) ("Leonovus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as set out in a bulletin issued by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on November 12, 2026, trading in the Company's common shares will resume effective at the opening today, Monday, November 16, 2026, under the symbol "LTV".

Leonovus will announce, in the coming weeks, a proposed new name for the Company and for its precious metals exchange, marking a new identity for Leonovus as it prepares to launch the exchange. The proposed name change will be put to shareholders for approval at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting on December 30, 2026.

"With the voluntary trading halt now behind us, we would like to thank our shareholders for their patience and continued support as we focus our efforts on advancing the development of our precious metals exchange," said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO of Leonovus. "The exchange is designed to combine physical gold and silver trading, pooled liquidity and lending secured by precious metals. Its core architecture connects customers' ownership records to physical bullion held in qualified custody under a bankruptcy-remote trust, with cash and metal ownership settling together in a single transaction. Our patent applications address elements of that settlement and risk-management architecture. We continue to test the platform and prepare for the regulatory process required before a commercial launch."

New Exchange Project Update

Leonovus is building a new kind of regulated exchange in Canada (the "New Exchange"), purpose-built for physically backed gold and silver, in which the cash and metal legs of each trade settle together. Since the Company's business update of September 30, 2026, development has continued to advance:

Platform substantially built. The matching engine, settlement ledger, custody-binding, surveillance and reporting components are operational in working software. The system is now in testing on the Avalanche blockchain and network. Remaining work is concentrated in final testing, integrations and pre-launch hardening.

The matching engine, settlement ledger, custody-binding, surveillance and reporting components are operational in working software. The system is now in testing on the Avalanche blockchain and network. Remaining work is concentrated in final testing, integrations and pre-launch hardening. Settlement core in production. Customer cash and metal entitlement records run on the New Exchange's production settlement core, supporting atomic, intra-second settlement between the cash and metal legs of every trade.

Customer cash and metal entitlement records run on the New Exchange's production settlement core, supporting atomic, intra-second settlement between the cash and metal legs of every trade. Intellectual property. The Company has filed patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering inventions underlying the New Exchange's settlement, matching and risk-management functions.

The Company has filed patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering inventions underlying the New Exchange's settlement, matching and risk-management functions. Regulatory process. The Company plans to apply to the Ontario Securities Commission for recognition as a marketplace (alternative trading system) and to the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization for Investment Dealer membership. The New Exchange cannot operate as a public marketplace in Canada until the required approvals are obtained.

The Company expects to provide further updates on the New Exchange, including its launch partners, custody arrangements, regulatory approvals and launch timing, as those milestones are reached.

Annual and Special Meeting

The Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on December 30, 2026, for shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2026. At the meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve, among other matters, a proposed change of the Company's name. Meeting materials will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Leonovus Inc.

Leonovus Inc. (TSXV: LTV) is a Canadian technology company. Since April 2024, Leonovus has been focused on the design, development and planned commercial launch of a modern, regulated precious metals exchange for physically backed gold and silver, drawing on the Company's long-standing expertise in secure data management and distributed-ledger technology.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV and the expected date thereof; the expected development, testing, integration and launch of the New Exchange; the anticipated features and functionality of the New Exchange, including settlement of cash and metal legs of trades; the Company's planned applications for, and the receipt of, required regulatory approvals, including recognition by the Ontario Securities Commission and membership with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization; the protection of the Company's intellectual property; the planned concurrent launch of the New Exchange in Canada and the United States; the Company's belief that it is positioned to operate in the United States under existing regulatory frameworks; the testing of the New Exchange on the Avalanche network; the timing of future updates; the proposed change of name of the Company and the New Exchange and the receipt of shareholder approval therefor; and the holding of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: delays in development or testing; failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory approvals; changes in, or differing interpretations of, Canadian or U.S. laws and regulations; failure to secure launch, custody or other commercial partners; levels of transaction volume; uncertainty in blockchain and digital-asset markets; reliance on third-party blockchain networks, including Avalanche; cybersecurity threats; failure to protect intellectual property; limited operating history; and competition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Leonovus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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