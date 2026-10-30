

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's economy expanded in the third quarter after contracting marginally in the previous quarter, a flash estimate from the WIFO economic institute showed Friday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially in the September quarter, reversing a 0.1 percent decline in the June quarter.



On the expenditure side, gross fixed capital formation grew 0.2 percent, and foreign trade also remained positive as exports showed an increase of 0.3 percent amid a 0.2 percent fall in imports. On the other hand, general government consumption dropped 0.2 percent, and household consumption remained flat.



On a yearly basis, economic growth moderated to 0.6 percent in the third quarter from 0.8 percent in the previous quarter.



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