

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (0670.HK) reported third quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company of RMB 64 million, a decline of 98.19% from a year ago. Diluted loss per share was RMB 0.01, down 106.25% from previous year. Revenue was RMB 42.83 billion, an increase of 8.18% from a year ago.



The company noted that the financial report for the third quarter of 2026 was not audited, and was prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises.



China Eastern Airlines shares are trading at CNY 3.25 on Shanghai Exchange, up 0.31%.



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