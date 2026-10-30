

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation slowed for the first time in four months to its lowest level since July as energy price growth moderated slightly, preliminary data from the statistical office Destatis showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-on-year following a 3.3 percent increase in September. Economists had expected 3.0 percent inflation.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of food and energy, slowed to 2.1 percent from 2.4 percent.



Services inflation eased to 2.5 percent from 2.7 percent, while goods price growth slid to 3.0 percent from 3.8 percent.



Energy inflation weakened to 12.2 percent from 14.9 percent, while food price growth was steady at 0.4 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.8 percent year-on-year after a 3.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had forecast 3.1 percent inflation.



The CPI and HICP fell 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, from the previous month.



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