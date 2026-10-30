Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Pablo Cortegoso, Chief Executive Officer, Lunex Metals Corp. (TSXV: LUNX) ("Lunex", or the "Company") along with members of the Company's executive team, joined Guillaume Legare, Head, Latin America, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





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Lunex Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and advancing high-potential gold and silver assets in Argentina. The Company's flagship Luna Roja Project covers approximately 10,000 hectares in the Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, a globally recognized precious metals district hosting numerous epithermal gold-silver deposits and producing mines. Lunex completed the Company's first diamond drilling program at Luna Roja in 2026. Backed by a management team with extensive experience in Argentina's mining sector, Lunex is committed to systematically advancing Luna Roja through disciplined exploration, with the objective of making significant precious metals discoveries and creating long-term value for shareholders.

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