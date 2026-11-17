Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Lunex Metals Corp. (TSXV: LUNX) ("Lunex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ramiro Massa as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Massa has served as the Company's Vice President, Corporate Development since May 2026 and succeeds Pablo Cortegoso, who will continue as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to appoint Ramiro as Lunex's new Chief Executive Officer," said Pablo Cortegoso, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Ramiro brings experience managing exploration companies, corporate finance expertise and an extensive network within Argentina's mining sector. His experience in establishing strategic partnerships will support Lunex's exploration and corporate development plans. Having led the Company through its formative stages and recent public listing, I look forward to continuing in my role as Chairman and working closely with Ramiro and the team."

Mr. Massa is a mining executive with more than 20 years of experience spanning mineral exploration, corporate development, strategic partnerships and capital markets with a focus on Argentina. He is director and former President and Chief Executive Officer of Minsud Resources Corp. (TSXV: MSR). Over his career with Minsud and its Argentine subsidiary, Minera Sud Argentina S.A., he played a central role in the Minsud's public listing through a reverse takeover transaction and the establishment of a joint venture with South32 for the Chita Valley Project in San Juan Province, Argentina. Mr. Massa's work at Minsud included advancing the Chita South porphyry (PSU) and leading the company as CEO during the discovery and advancement of the Chinchillones porphyry and polymetallic system, both within the Chita Valley Project. Mr. Massa holds degrees in Accounting and in Business Administration from Universidad Católica Argentina (UCA) and a Diploma in International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) in the United Kingdom.

"I am excited to lead Lunex following its recent TSXV listing," said Ramiro Massa, Chief Executive Officer of Lunex. "The Luna Roja Project represents an exploration opportunity within one of Argentina's most prolific precious metals districts. My immediate priority will be to work with our team in Argentina to prepare for the upcoming field season and advance a focused, well-funded exploration program. I will also draw on my corporate development and capital markets experience to evaluate new opportunities and create value for our shareholders."

The Company's board of directors and management team are as follows:

Ramiro Massa - Chief Executive Officer

Pablo Cortegoso - Chairman and Director

Joaquin Marias - Director

Raymond D. Harari - Director

Kurt Gattiker - Director

Lewis Lawrick - Director

Fernando Ganem - Vice President, Exploration

Joaquin Mignaquy - Vice President, Operations

Carlo Rigillo - Chief Financial Officer

The Company also announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan (the "Plan"), its board of directors has approved the grant of 1,111,111 stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Massa. Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.27 per share, with the Options vesting over a three-year period.

About Lunex Metals Corp.

Lunex Metals Corp. (TSXV: LUNX) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-potential gold and silver assets in Argentina. The Company's flagship Luna Roja Project encompasses approximately 10,000 hectares across three contiguous mining concessions in the prolific Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, a globally recognized precious metals district hosting numerous significant epithermal gold-silver deposits and producing mines.

Supported by an experienced management and technical team with extensive experience in Argentina's mining sector, Lunex is committed to systematically advancing Luna Roja through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and strategic capital allocation, with the objective of making significant precious metals discoveries and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans to advance exploration at the Luna Roja Project, its exploration objectives, its pursuit of new opportunities and its ability to create long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain required approvals, maintain access to financing, execute its planned exploration activities and achieve its business objectives. Further, forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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