Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2026) - Lunex Metals Corp. (TSXV: LUNX) ("Lunex" or the "Company"), a precious metals exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Luna Roja Project in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, is pleased to announce that members of its leadership team, together with key shareholders, strategic partners and advisors, will participate in a TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") market-opening ceremony hosted by TMX Group in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, in celebration of the Company's recent listing on the TSXV.

The market-opening ceremony represents a significant milestone for Lunex as it establishes its presence in the Canadian public capital markets while maintaining a strong operational focus in Argentina. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in mineral exploration, project development, corporate finance and capital markets, together with established relationships and technical expertise in Argentina's mining sector. Lunex is focused on advancing exploration at its Luna Roja Project, situated within the prolific Deseado Massif, one of Argentina's most prospective gold and silver districts.

Pablo Cortegoso, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Lunex, commented, "We are proud to celebrate Lunex's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange by opening the Canadian market from Buenos Aires, a fitting location that reflects our strong commitment to Argentina and its mining sector. This milestone is the culmination of considerable effort by our team, shareholders and partners, and marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Lunex. With our flagship Luna Roja Project located in the highly prospective Deseado Massif, an experienced team on the ground and access to the Canadian capital markets, we believe we are well positioned to advance our exploration objectives, pursue new opportunities and build long-term shareholder value."

About Lunex Metals Corp.

Lunex Metals Corp. (TSXV: LUNX) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of high-potential gold and silver assets in Argentina. The Company's flagship Luna Roja Project encompasses approximately 10,000 hectares across three contiguous mining concessions in the prolific Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, a globally recognized precious metals district hosting numerous significant epithermal gold-silver deposits and producing mines.

Supported by an experienced management and technical team with extensive experience in Argentina's mining sector, Lunex is committed to systematically advancing Luna Roja through disciplined exploration, technical excellence and strategic capital allocation, with the objective of making significant precious metals discoveries and creating long-term value for shareholders.

Cautionary Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's plans to advance exploration at the Luna Roja Project, its exploration objectives, its pursuit of new opportunities and its ability to create long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to obtain required approvals, maintain access to financing, execute its planned exploration activities and achieve its business objectives. Further, forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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