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DG

WKN: A41WTK | ISIN: GB00BTXVG712 | Ticker-Symbol: O2J
Frankfurt
30.10.26 | 12:53
1,234 Euro
-1,44 % -0,018
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA GOLD TECHNOLOGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 15:24 Uhr
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Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Result of AGM

Delta Gold Technologies Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 30

Delta Gold Technologies plc

Result of Annual General Meeting

30 October 2026 - Delta Gold Technologies PLC ("Delta" or the "Company") (Aquis: DGQ / OTC: DGQTF / FRA: O2J), a technology company developing intellectual property in the quantum computing ("QC") sector, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were passed. Results of proxy votes for the resolutions are below:

For

Against

Withheld

Resolution 1

35,740,791

0

7,920

Resolution 2

35,733,599

7,192

7,920

Resolution 3

35,733,599

7,192

7,920

Resolution 4

35,733,559

7,192

9,920

Resolution 5

35,733,599

7,192

9,920

Resolution 6

35,732,550

8,241

7,920

Resolution 7

35,739,742

1,049

7,920

Resolution 8

35,720,875

23,492

4,344

Resolution 9

35,715,251

31,116

2,344

About Delta Gold Technologies

Delta Gold Technologies is developing a portfolio of intellectual property focused on the application of nano-scale gold and other advanced materials in quantum information science, including quantum computing, quantum sensing and quantum communication. The Company's research programmes are being conducted in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including The Pennsylvania State University and the University of Toronto, under sponsored research arrangements. Delta believes that international collaboration of top universities is a competitive advantage.

The Company has secured rights to intellectual property arising from these programmes, including patent applications filed by Penn State and the University of Toronto, and continues to support additional research and patent development across its academic collaborations. The Company's strategy is to develop, protect and commercialise novel quantum materials technologies through patent protection, licensing arrangements and strategic partnerships. The Company's business strategy includes the potential development of devices in three areas: quantum sensing, quantum communications, and quantum information systems and computing.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

R. Michael Jones (CEO)

Tel: [+44 (0)203 576 6742]

Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor)

Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope

Tel: [+44 (0)203 475 6834]

First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker)

Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha

Tel: [+44 (0)207 374 2212]

Important Notices

This announcement is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to buy, sell, issue, or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, issue, or subscribe for any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The distribution of this announcement and the offering of the Subscription Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by the Company that would permit an offering of such Subscription Shares or possession or distribution of this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Subscription Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by the Company to inform themselves about, and to observe such restrictions.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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