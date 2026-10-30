Three Products Featuring TCL CSOT Displays Named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL's flagship X11L SQD-Mini LED TV, the XTEINK X4 Pro Pocket eReader and the Framework Laptop 13 Pro have been named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 list. All three products feature displays supplied by TCL CSOT.

TCL X11L: Advancing Large-Screen Picture Quality

As the only Chinese TV selected in the consumer electronics category of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026, the TCL X11L features the TCL CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel, delivering a native contrast ratio of 7,000:1 and 100% BT.2020 color space coverage. Its display technology combines the TCL CSOT Ultra Color Filter with 20,736 Precise Dimming Zones and 10,000-nit peak HDR brightness. Powered by SQD-Mini LED technology, which delivers an industry-leading color gamut, the X11L captures subtle variations in light, further advancing large-screen picture quality.

In its Best Inventions of 2026 coverage, TIME noted that "those who manufacture TVs are constantly seeking new ways to one-up their competitors, either through unique design or unmatchable image quality." The TCL X11L, the publication stated, "promises the latter with an LED panel that employs 'super quantum dot' technology, designed with the capacity to emit light at more specific nanometer wavelengths than previously available tech. The resulting image is extremely color accurate but also impressively bright."

XTEINK X4 Pro: Bringing Reading to Your Pocket

The XTEINK X4 Pro features a 4.3-inch E Ink display that uses reflective imaging technology and emits no blue light, delivering a paper-like reading experience designed to reduce eye fatigue during extended use. Its capacitive touchscreen and adjustable warm-and-cool front lighting help provide comfortable reading conditions throughout the day and night.

TIME wrote, "While the most popular e-readers are smaller than a hardcover, many are still a bit too large for true grab-and-go convenience. XTEINK filled the gap with its X3 and X4 e-readers." Beyond its compact size, the XTEINK X4 Pro further enhances the reading experience with an upgraded, higher-capacity battery, making pocket-sized reading convenient at any time of day or night.

Framework Laptop 13 Pro: A Repairable, Upgradeable Laptop

The Framework Laptop 13 Pro combines a modular, repairable design with a custom 13.5-inch 2.8K touchscreen supplied by TCL CSOT. The display module measures 2.0 mm thick on the device side and 2.1 mm on the PCB side, with a weight of only 180 g, supporting the laptop's modular architecture. The updated model also features a 74 Wh battery and a haptic trackpad, while its modular design allows users to replace or upgrade components and customize their configuration, from memory and keyboard options to ports.

TIME recognized the laptop for making high-performance computing more repairable and user-customizable. The newly updated Framework Laptop 13 Pro is more "like a bicycle," says Framework CEO Nirav Patel. "Every part is easy to replace." With an included screwdriver and components designed for replacement and upgrades, the laptop enables users to repair and personalize their devices themselves, and help extend product lifespan. By putting repair and customization in users' hands, the Framework Laptop 13 Pro offers a more flexible and sustainable approach to personal computing.

The inclusion of all three products in TIME's Best Inventions of 2026 highlights not only the strength of each product, but also TCL CSOT's end-to-end capabilities from technology R&D to industry collaboration. Looking ahead, TCL CSOT will continue to advance multiple display technology pathways and collaborate with industry partners to expand applications across diverse scenarios, bringing high-quality, slim, eye-care and environmentally friendly display solutions to more users.

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