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GA

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
30.10.26 | 13:07
0,215 Euro
-3,41 % -0,008
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2170,22519:06
0,2140,22519:09
PR Newswire
30.10.2026 17:36 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GAC Showcases GAC ALL-NEW E8 at 2026 Macao Auto Expo

GAC Showcases GAC ALL-NEW E8 at 2026 Macao Auto Expo

MACAO, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, the 16th China (Macau) International Automobile Exposition opened at The Venetian Macao's Cotai Expo. Under the theme "Where Craft Meets Technology," GAC presented multiple new-energy models. The GAC ALL-NEW E8 was officially launched in Macao, while the AION i60 and AION N60 made their Macao debuts. As the only Chinese automotive brand to have participated in the Macao Auto Expo for 16 consecutive years, GAC continues its "In Macao, For Macao" commitment, with sales in Macao up 113% year-on-year this year.

In product terms, GAC showcased an all-star lineup including the GAC ALL-NEW E8, GAC ALL-NEW M8, AION i60, AION N60, AION UT, AION V and GAC E9 PHEV, covering battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and extended-range powertrains, as well as sedans, SUVs and MPVs. In sales and service, GAC places GAC CARE+ at the core, supporting users from vehicle selection and purchase to use and maintenance. It has a showroom presence in Macao and offers the "Bay Area Link" service for maintenance across the Greater Bay Area, backed by the unified "One GAC" network. The GAC Owner APP enables one-tap vehicle control, and more service showrooms are planned. GAC also connects with users through global sports marketing, partnering with clubs including Chelsea FC Men, Villarreal CF and Flamengo to share a passion for football.

Designed for families in Macao and the Greater Bay Area, the GAC ALL-NEW E8 offers a pure-electric range of 281 km, charge-sustaining fuel consumption as low as 3.98 L/100 km, approximately 56 square feet of cabin space with 18 seating configurations, a 540° panoramic surround-view camera system, and a CLTC combined range of 1,537 km. The MAX variant is priced at HKD 339,800 and the ULTRA at HKD 369,800, with an early-bird discount of HKD 6,000.

Regionally, GAC's retail sales in Asia-Pacific rose 109% year-on-year in the first three quarters. In September, retail sales in Portugal grew 34% month-on-month, while Brazil surged 280% year-on-year. As a gateway to Portuguese-speaking markets, Macao plays a key role in GAC's global layout. Looking ahead, GAC will continue its long-term commitment to Macao, enhance local products and services, and deepen collaboration with Portuguese-speaking and Asia-Pacific markets.

For further information about GAC, please visit: https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-showcases-gac-all-new-e8-at-2026-macao-auto-expo-302925143.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.