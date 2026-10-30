EQS-Ad-hoc: Starcom Holding AD / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Results / Quarter

Starcom Holding AD publishes Interim Q3 2026 Financial Report



30-Oct-2026 / 18:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Starcom Holding AD: Publication of the Interim Financial Report for the third quarter of 2026 Sofia, October 30, 2026 - Starcom Holding AD hereby announces that its Interim Financial Report for the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2026) has been officially published.

The complete financial report is available for downloading on the company's website and through the regulated distribution channels.

The full report is available at: www.x3news.com



End of Inside Information



30-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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