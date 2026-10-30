Regulatory News:
Pet Service Holding NV ("PSH") (Paris:ALPET), active in the European market for veterinary products, animal healthcare, and premium pet supplies, today announces that its 2026 half-year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers
The 2026 half-year financial report can be consulted in English on the Company's website, in the section Publications.
About Pet Service Holding NV
Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.
Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9
Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000XXX) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261030100452/en/
Contacts:
Pet Service Holding
Ron van Veldhoven
Chief Executive Officer
+31-75-7572685
info@petserviceholding.com
Aldebaran Global Advisors
Listing Sponsor
Euronext Growth
hello@aldebaran-advisors.com
NewCap
Dusan Oresansky
Investor Relations
+33 1 44 71 94 92
petserviceholding@newcap.eu