Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding NV (Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: NL0015001HZ9 Ticker: ALPET), active in the European market for veterinary products, animal healthcare, and premium pet supplies (the "Company" or "PSH"), today announces its half year revenue to June 30, 2026.

H1 2026 revenue up +8% to €7.4 million

During the first half of 2026, Pet Service Holding pursued its long-term growth strategy while successfully adapting to changing market conditions. The Group's optimized product mix with important part of medicines that do not require veterinary prescriptions (OTC), as well as pet accessories, generated half-year revenue of €7.4 million, representing a sound 8% increase vs. H1 2025, thus offsetting the impact of the revised regulatory framework for prescription veterinary medicines.

Revenue from the veterinary medicines wholesale business remained broadly stable during the reporting period. This was primarily the result of a deliberate strategic decision to phase out sales to veterinary purchasing groups and practice combinations that did not meet the Company's minimum profitability requirements. While this decision limited short-term revenue growth within this business segment, it improved the overall quality of the Group's revenue and strengthened its gross margin profile by focusing on sustainable, profitable sales rather than volume alone.

Ongoing implementation of new growth drivers for sustained growth

Over the first half of 2026, Pet Service Holding continued investing in international expansion, product innovation and new growth platforms.

For the first time, the Group's revenue included the contribution from Petlux, producer and distributor of innovative luxury pet products, acquired in Q3 2025. Production at the Company's manufacturing facility in China is now fully operational and initial deliveries to international customers have commenced. Management expects Petlux to increasingly contribute to both revenue and profitability during the second half of 2026.

The acquisition of RHR Concepts, a leading supplier of premium cat furniture and scratching posts, was successfully operated during the half year. The integration is progressing according to plan and is expected to contribute positively to the Group's financial performance from the second half of 2026 onwards.

Pet Service Holding also took an important step in its retail strategy with the opening of the first Budget Pets store in Bussum, near Amsterdam. Budget Pets is positioned as the first nationwide pet discount retail concept in the Netherlands, offering quality pet products at consistently competitive prices. Following a successful opening, preparations for the second store are well underway. The Company continues to pursue its ambition of developing Budget Pets into a nationwide chain of at least fifteen stores over the coming years.

Based on these developments, the Company is confident in reaching revenue of approximately €17-18 million in 2026, accompanied by an improvement in operating margins.

Ron van Veldhoven, CEO of Pet Service Holding:

"We are proud to see our agile strategy translating into solid commercial performance, supported by continuous innovation across both our product portfolio and our distribution channels. With our comprehensive pet-care offering, from essential to premium products, available online and in store, we are strengthening our platform built to deliver sustained growth while meeting our clients' needs."

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000XXX) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260730566010/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor

Euronext Growth

hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu