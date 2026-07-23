Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding NV (Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: NL0015001HZ9 Ticker: ALPET), is pleased to announce that the first Budget Pets store will officially open its doors in Bussum on 25 July 2026. With this opening, the Company is introducing the Netherlands' first nationwide pet discount retail chain, marking an important milestone in its strategy to build a national network of pet retail stores.

Budget Pets is a new retail concept aimed at price-conscious pet owners. The formula combines a broad product range with consistently competitive pricing, without compromising on quality or service. The assortment includes pet food, treats, grooming products, toys, accessories and other pet supplies, featuring both leading brands and private label products, as well as attractive value packs.

Budget Pets was developed on the belief that high-quality pet products should be affordable for every pet owner. Leveraging the purchasing power, logistics infrastructure and market expertise of Pet Service Holding, Budget Pets is able to offer customers an attractive range of products at highly competitive prices.

Located less than 30 minutes' drive from Amsterdam and right next to a supermarket that attracts an average of between 1,800 to 2,000 visitors per day, the Bussum store marks the beginning of an ambitious nationwide roll-out. A second location has already been identified and the Company aims to expand Budget Pets into a nationwide chain of at least fifteen stores across the Netherlands over the coming years.

Ron van Veldhoven, CEO of Pet Service Holding:

"With Budget Pets, we are introducing the Netherlands' first nationwide pet discount retail chain. While discount retail concepts have proven highly successful across virtually every retail sector, no comparable nationwide concept existed for the pet industry. Budget Pets offers a complete range of quality pet products at consistently competitive prices. The opening of our first store in Bussum marks the start of a nationwide expansion. A second location is already in preparation, and our ambition is to grow Budget Pets into a chain of at least fifteen stores throughout the Netherlands."

The launch of Budget Pets represents the next step in Pet Service Holding's growth strategy. By combining physical retail stores with its existing e-commerce platforms, veterinary distribution activities and premium brands, the Company continues to build an integrated European pet care platform. According to the Company, the combination of online and offline sales channels will create significant commercial synergies and economies of scale.

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000XXX) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260722002113/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor

Euronext Growth

hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu