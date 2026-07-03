Regulatory News:
To comply with its reporting obligations, PET SERVICE HOLDING (Paris:ALPET) publishes today the half-year liquidity contract statement. As a reminder, PET SERVICE HOLDING and GILBERT DUPONT have terminated the liquidity contract put in place on November 27, 2025. This termination took effect on April 15, 2026, after the close of trading.
On the evening of 15 April, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:
- Number of Shares: 7,936
- Cash balance: €12,495.01
During the first half of 2026, it was carried out a total of:
PURCHASE
10,645 shares
€49,596.69
183 transactions
SALE
6,796 shares
€32,197.63
98 transactions
For reference, at the last half-yearly statement as of December 31, 2025, the liquidity account contained:
- Number of Shares: 4,087
- Cash balance: €30,097.09
It should be noted that when the initial contract was set up, the following resources were included in the account of the liquidity contract:
- Number of actions: 0
- Cash balance: €50,000
About Pet Service Holding NV
Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.
Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9
Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000XXX) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.
APPENDIX
Purchases
Sales
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount
(EUR)
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount
(EUR)
TOTAL
183
10 645
49 596,69
98
6 796
32 197,63
02/01/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
05/01/2026
0
0
0
4
300
1408,41
06/01/2026
0
0
0
3
194
928,19
07/01/2026
0
0
0
1
80
385,6
08/01/2026
11
538
2561,69
0
0
0
09/01/2026
4
216
1012,63
1
40
188
12/01/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
13/01/2026
2
130
611
1
40
188
14/01/2026
8
640
2957,95
0
0
0
15/01/2026
2
102
469,2
5
345
1598,63
16/01/2026
3
155
726,41
0
0
0
19/01/2026
1
50
234
0
0
0
20/01/2026
1
100
468
0
0
0
21/01/2026
2
101
470,66
2
5
23,4
22/01/2026
5
215
996,7
1
1
4,64
23/01/2026
7
333
1528,47
0
0
0
26/01/2026
8
552
2507,02
1
24
111,36
27/01/2026
1
18
80,64
0
0
0
28/01/2026
9
244
1074,48
2
157
682,98
29/01/2026
5
455
1950,49
0
0
0
30/01/2026
5
122
536,8
31
1961
9240,62
02/02/2026
1
100
510
18
1111
5627,1
03/02/2026
6
339
1776,05
6
277
1466,49
04/02/2026
6
360
1860,66
0
0
0
05/02/2026
3
44
224,4
1
50
257,5
06/02/2026
0
0
0
2
100
520
09/02/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
10/02/2026
2
40
208
0
0
0
11/02/2026
6
790
4058,23
0
0
0
12/02/2026
9
501
2499,94
0
0
0
13/02/2026
0
0
0
2
270
1306,8
16/02/2026
2
200
968
0
0
0
17/02/2026
0
0
0
1
50
243
18/02/2026
1
50
243
0
0
0
19/02/2026
8
554
2646,46
2
322
1532,72
20/02/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
23/02/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
24/02/2026
13
450
2100,56
1
150
681
25/02/2026
1
78
354,12
0
0
0
26/02/2026
5
400
1801,32
0
0
0
27/02/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
02/03/2026
1
80
356,8
2
30
134,4
03/03/2026
2
64
285,16
0
0
0
04/03/2026
1
5
22,2
0
0
0
05/03/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
06/03/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
09/03/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
10/03/2026
0
0
0
2
225
1003,5
11/03/2026
2
170
756,19
0
0
0
12/03/2026
0
0
0
2
170
759,2
13/03/2026
0
0
0
1
30
135
16/03/2026
1
1
4,5
0
0
0
17/03/2026
4
200
897
0
0
0
18/03/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
19/03/2026
2
153
682,32
0
0
0
20/03/2026
4
164
726,03
0
0
0
23/03/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
24/03/2026
1
80
350,4
0
0
0
25/03/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
26/03/2026
1
81
354,78
0
0
0
27/03/2026
2
230
1007,4
0
0
0
30/03/2026
2
245
1068,69
1
50
218
31/03/2026
0
0
0
2
200
876
01/04/2026
3
167
730,12
0
0
0
02/04/2026
2
229
998,44
0
0
0
07/04/2026
3
150
652,01
0
0
0
08/04/2026
1
100
434
0
0
0
09/04/2026
2
105
457,8
1
111
483,96
10/04/2026
0
0
0
2
503
2193,13
13/04/2026
0
0
0
0
0
0
14/04/2026
2
135
591,3
0
0
0
15/04/2026
10
409
1784,67
0
0
0
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260703613602/en/
Contacts:
Pet Service Holding
Ron van Veldhoven
Chief Executive Officer
+31-75-7572685
info@petserviceholding.com
NewCap
Dusan Oresansky
Investor Relations
+33 1 44 71 94 92
petserviceholding@newcap.eu