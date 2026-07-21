Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding NV (Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: NL0015001HZ9 Ticker: ALPET), announces that it has acquired the business activities of the Dutch company RHR Concepts B.V. through an asset transaction. The acquisition includes, among others, RHR Cat Trees, Dierenvilla.nl and RHRPets.nl, as well as an extensive international domain name portfolio and a substantial inventory position. With this acquisition, Pet Service Holding adds a proven e-commerce platform, well-established consumer brands and business activities with historical annual revenue exceeding €7 million to its European pet care platform.

The acquired business delivered strong revenue growth over recent years, increasing from approximately €4.8 million in 2022 to €6.8 million in 2023 and €7.33 million in 2024, while achieving gross margins of 63.2%, 56.8% and 62.0%, respectively. The company also generated positive net profits in both 2022 and 2023, reflecting a solid track record that led to a strong market position within the premium cat products segment.

Despite these strong commercial results, a rapidly increasing cost base primarily driven by insufficient control over sales and marketing expenditure, higher freight costs, marketplace fees, payment processing costs and packaging expenses ultimately led to the bankruptcy of RHR Concepts. This situation enabled Pet Service Holding to acquire the business and integrate it into its existing organisation, where significant synergies are expected in procurement, logistics, marketing and e-commerce. This acquisition will also strengthen Pet Service Holding's position in premium product segment where the Company operates through its Petlux brand, acquired in the summer of 2025.

Ron van Veldhoven, CEO of Pet Service Holding:

"With this acquisition, we are adding not only strong brands but also a proven revenue platform that perfectly complements our existing portfolio. By integrating these activities into our organisation, we expect to realise significant synergies, further economies of scale and a structural improvement in profitability. This acquisition is fully aligned with our buy-and-build strategy aimed at creating long-term shareholder value."

The acquired activities will be integrated into Pet Service Holding's existing structure with effect from the 2nd half of 2026 and are expected to contribute to the Group's revenue during that half-year. Following this acquisition, the companies within the Group represent an estimated combined annual revenue of more than €20 million, marking another important milestone in the further development of an integrated European pet care platform. The acquisition has been fully financed from existing cash resources.

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000XXX) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720834422/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor

Euronext Growth

hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu