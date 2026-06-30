Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding NV (Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: NL0015001HZ9 Ticker: ALPET), announces that all agenda items submitted for voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, held on 30 June 2026 in Zaanstad, were unanimously approved.

Among other matters, the shareholders approved:

the adoption of the 2025 annual financial statements;

the appropriation of the result for the financial year 2025;

the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the management conducted during the 2025 financial year; and

the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the supervision exercised during the 2025 financial year.

In addition, management provided an update on the Company's acquisition strategy for the 2026-2027 period and its further growth ambitions.

Ron van Veldhoven, CEO of Pet Service Holding:

"We are pleased with the unanimous support of our shareholders. The approval of all agenda items confirms the confidence in our strategy and provides us with a strong mandate to continue the growth of Pet Service Holding, both organically and through targeted acquisitions."

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H1 2026 Revenue -Friday, 31 July 2026

H1 2026 Results Friday, 30 October 2026

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About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000XXX) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260630897179/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor

Euronext Growth

hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu