The new discount pet store is located in a busy shopping centre anchored by Jumbo and Lidl.

International expansion ambitions are considered in Belgium and Germany.

Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding NV (Euronext Growth Paris, ISIN: NL0015001HZ9 Ticker: ALPET), active in the European market for veterinary products, animal healthcare, and premium pet supplies (the "Company" or "PSH"), announces the upcoming opening of its second BudgetPets store, located in De Lely shopping centre in Arnhem-Noord. Following the launch in Bussum, the Group is taking another step in the nationwide rollout of its discount pet retail concept.

Spacious discount store with a broad product range

The new location, scheduled to open in early December 2026, will be fitted out in accordance with the BudgetPets concept: a well-organised pet store offering a broad range of dog and cat food, treats, grooming products, accessories and other pet supplies at competitive prices. The store targets consumers who want to combine quality pet products with attractive prices and the convenience of shopping in person. Well-known brands, including Royal Canin, form an important part of the retail concept.

Strategic location with 1.6 million visitors annually

BudgetPets will open in the refurbished De Lely shopping centre, which comprises approximately 11,500 m² of retail space. The centre is home to Jumbo, Lidl, Kruidvat, KiK and several other well-known retail chains. With approximately 1.6 million visitors per year, a catchment area of around 392,000 residents within a 20-minute travel time and approximately 285 parking spaces, the location offers attractive commercial fundamentals. The presence of Jumbo and Lidl is strategically important. Both supermarkets attract customers doing their everyday grocery shopping. BudgetPets expects to benefit from this footfall by offering accessible, competitively priced pet supplies. The Group expects the Arnhem location to contribute at least €1.5 million in annual revenue.

Nationwide online sales channel and own distribution centre

The BudgetPets.nl online store will go live during November 2026, making the BudgetPets product range available to customers throughout the Netherlands and creating synergies between the physical stores and the online sales channel. For store replenishment and online order fulfilment, BudgetPets will use Pet Service Holding's existing distribution centre in Wormerveer, whose storage capacity, centralised purchasing and logistics operations will support further rollout of the concept.

Expansion to 15 stores, then up to 50 locations and international presence

Pet Service Holding aims to establish 15 BudgetPets stores in the Netherlands in the first phase, followed by further expansion to at least 50 locations, with Belgium and Germany also being evaluated as potential growth markets. The physical stores will be supported by BudgetPets.nl and Pet Service Holding's existing distribution and e-commerce network.

Ron van Veldhoven, CEO of Pet Service Holding, commented:

"We consider BudgetPets to be an important growth pillar within our integrated European pet care platform. Through the further rollout of this discount retail chain, our international expansion and the strengthening of our existing operations, we have set ourselves a strategic ambition to achieve consolidated annual revenue of at least €50 million by 2029-2030, thereby establishing Pet Service Holding as a key European player in the pet care market."

About Pet Service Holding NV

Pet Service Holding NV is a leading player in the pet care sector in the Netherlands. The Company distinguishes itself in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging its valuable experience and expertise in the field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, Pet Service Holding is well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners throughout Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also separately listed on Nxchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000XXX) in the form of depositary receipts (DRs) of shares.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261102853876/en/

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

Aldebaran Global Advisors

Listing Sponsor

Euronext Growth

hello@aldebaran-advisors.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu