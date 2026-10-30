

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Cameco Corporation (CCJ) is down 9.89 percent, losing $8.26 to $75.23 on Friday. The decline follows the uranium producer's report of lower earnings for the first nine months of 2026 and a narrowed full-year production and sales outlook. Cameco said lower equity earnings from its Westinghouse investment, reduced sales volumes and higher average unit costs weighed on results.



Cameco is currently trading at $75.23, down from the previous close of $83.49 after opening at $75.72 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $73.89 and $76.47 during the session. Trading volume stands at 5.87 million shares, compared with average volume of 3.01 million shares.



For the third quarter, revenue rose to C$619 million from C$615 million, while adjusted EBITDA fell to C$267 million from C$310 million.



For the first nine months, net earnings declined to C$199 million, or C$0.46 per share, from C$391 million, or C$0.90 per share, a year earlier, while revenue was broadly unchanged at C$2.28 billion. Cameco now expects uranium production of 19.5 million to 20.5 million pounds, down from its previous 19.5 million-to-21.5-million-pound range.



Shares have traded between $73.89 and $135.24 over the past 52 weeks.



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