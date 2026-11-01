Elektros, Inc.: The Domestic Lithium Landscape Is Evolving: Elektros Studies a Northern New York Possibility

Exploratory review highlights the company's interest in potential U.S. lithium supply and complementary EV charging technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 31, 2026 / Elektros, Inc.

Keeping the Focus on North American Supply

Lithium plays an important role in the rechargeable battery systems used in electric vehicles and stationary energy storage. With manufacturers and markets focused on dependable sources of supply, opportunities within the United States continue to attract attention.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC:ELEK), a publicly traded OTC-market company, is studying a potential hard-rock lithium opportunity in northern New York, close to the Canadian border but located on the U.S. side. This is an early-stage evaluation only. ELEKTROS has not completed an acquisition and has not announced an independently verified mineral resource or reserve.

Why Geography May Be Relevant

A potential U.S. lithium project could, if the geology and economics support development, create an opportunity to serve domestic processing channels with a more direct transportation route. Depending on the eventual project design, domestic sourcing could potentially lessen exposure to overseas shipping and some cross-border import procedures.

Those possibilities remain unproven. The property must be evaluated for mineral potential, ownership and rights, permitting, infrastructure, processing access, costs and overall commercial viability before any development conclusions can be reached.

Demand Projections Put Supply in the Spotlight

An October 22, 2026 Benzinga report, "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat," cited a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook projecting that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050. The report referenced a possible requirement for 134 additional mines and over $100 billion in investment, reflecting demand from electric vehicles and stationary battery storage.

The figures describe a global industry outlook and should not be interpreted as a forecast of ELEKTROS performance, a valuation of the New York opportunity or evidence of a mineral discovery.

EV Charging Patent Remains an Area of Interest

Alongside its review of lithium-related opportunities, ELEKTROS continues to explore potential development relationships concerning its multi-port EV charging patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. The company sees potential relevance in both the materials supporting electrification and the infrastructure that serves electric vehicles.

No commercial charging prototype, patent license, customer deployment or related revenue is being announced at this time.

A Measured Path Forward

ELEKTROS expects that any further assessment of the northern New York possibility would require a sequence of practical diligence steps: verification of property and mineral rights; independent geological work and sampling; review of environmental and permitting obligations; evaluation of processing, transport and infrastructure; and analysis of financing and potential transaction terms.

The company believes that a disciplined process is essential. The opportunity remains preliminary, and there can be no assurance that due diligence will support an acquisition or commercial development.

Appreciation for Shareholder Interest

The company thanks its shareholders and those monitoring the evolving U.S. lithium landscape for their continued attention. ELEKTROS remains focused on examining opportunities carefully and pursuing progress that can be supported by facts, technical review and responsible business planning.

Management expresses gratitude to Almighty God. This release is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation or recommendation to buy ELEK shares.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC market under ticker symbol ELEK. Its areas of interest include hard-rock lithium opportunities, EV charging infrastructure and patented EV charging technology. The potential northern New York property discussed in this release has not been acquired by ELEKTROS and is not a producing mine.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws concerning possible property acquisition, lithium mineralization, resources, mining, processing, transportation, tariffs, financing, future customers, charging technology and commercial opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. ELEKTROS has not announced a completed acquisition of the northern New York property, an independently verified mineral resource or reserve, a feasibility study, a mining permit, an operating mine, a production schedule, a refinery supply agreement or a commercial charging prototype. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including geological uncertainty; title and mineral-rights issues; permitting and environmental obligations; availability of capital; commodity-price changes; processing capacity; transportation and logistics; counterparties; technology development; competition; and market volatility. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal and tax advisers before making an investment decision. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

Industry and Patent References

Benzinga, October 22, 2026: "Lithium's $100 Billion Supply Gap Hands Albemarle a Domestic Moat." The article reported a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence outlook that global lithium demand could more than triple by 2050, potentially requiring 134 new mines and more than $100 billion in investment. These are industry-wide estimates, not forecasts for ELEKTROS or the northern New York opportunity.

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: https://patents.google.com/patent/US1252210XXX/en

Benzinga article: https://www.benzinga.com/markets/commodities/26/10/62523013/lithiums-100-billion-supply-gap-hands-albemarle-a-domestic-moat

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/the-domestic-lithium-landscape-is-evolving-elektros-otc-elek-studies-a-northern-new-york-1244861