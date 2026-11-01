Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Behind The Bottle: SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Fest 2026 Now Streaming on Spotify

Industry Leaders, Brand Founders, and Beverage Innovators Share Insights on the Future of Spirits, Hospitality, and Consumer Brands

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 1, 2026 / Behind The Bottle: SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Fest 2026 is now available on Spotify, offering listeners an insider's look at one of Southern California's premier celebrations of craft spirits, cocktails, hospitality, and emerging beverage brands. The new podcast episode brings together industry leaders, founders, and innovators for candid discussions about brand building, market trends, distribution, entrepreneurship, and the future of the spirits industry.

Hosted by DJ Doc, and Andre Hobbs the episode captures the excitement and energy surrounding the SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Fest 2026, featuring conversations with founders, executives, and event participants who are helping shape the next generation of premium beverage brands.

Episode Description

BEHIND THE BOTTLE - SOCAL COCKTAIL & SPIRITS FEST 2026!

Join Host Thomas Howard aka DJ Doc and Co-Host Andre Hobbs for another exciting edition of Behind The Bottle, a featured segment on the Straight Talk with DJ Doc Podcast Platform, as we take you inside the SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Fest 2026, held at the beautiful Gillette House in Irvine, California!

During this exciting event, we had the opportunity to sit down with SIP Awards Founder and CEO Pouya "Paul" Hashemi along with several award-winning spirits brand owners and entrepreneurs, hearing firsthand about their journeys, the inspiration behind their brands, the craftsmanship involved in creating their spirits, and what makes their products stand out in the competitive spirits industry.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods Owner, Sandro Piancone, was one of the sponsors that made sure these spirit owners had the opportunity to be branded nationally.

Attendees enjoyed an engaging atmosphere celebrating the world of cocktails and premium spirits, with opportunities to discover unique brands, experience tastings, connect directly with industry professionals, and learn about the creativity and passion behind the bottle.

Behind The Bottle is more than just a conversation about spirits. It's about the people, the passion, the business, and the stories that bring each bottle to life!

"As consumers continue to seek authentic experiences and premium products, events like SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Fest create valuable opportunities for brands to connect directly with enthusiasts, buyers, and industry professionals," said DJ Doc.

The episode highlights the entrepreneurial spirit driving today's beverage industry and provides valuable insights for founders, investors, distributors, retailers, hospitality professionals, and consumers interested in the rapidly evolving spirits market.

Featured Guests

During this exciting event, we had the opportunity to sit down with SIP Awards Founder and CEO Pouya "Paul" Hashemi along with several award-winning spirits brand owners and entrepreneurs, hearing firsthand about their journeys, the inspiration behind their brands, the craftsmanship involved in creating their spirits, and what makes their products stand out in the competitive spirits industry.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods Owner, Sandro Piancone, was one of the sponsors that made sure these spirit owners had the opportunity to be branded nationally.

Featured Guests:

Host / Producer Thomas Howard:

Co-Host Andre Hobbs: http://www.andrehobbs.com

Sponsor Fast Moving Consumer Goods: Sandro Piancone: www.fmcgstock.com

SIP Awards: Paul Hashemi & Artika Negahdar: www.sipawards.com

Waterloo Gin: Jean Marie Sperling www.waterloogin.com

Status Wines: Rob Tangipa: www.statuswines.com

Wooler Brands: The Wooler Family: www.Woolerbrands.us

Matiari Tequila: Dave Welch: www.sansws.com

San Hagen Tequila: Stine Kidemose Jensen: www.sanhagen.com

Nafta Distributors Nuri Alajl: www.naftadist.com

Casa Ajurra: Bardia Vahidi PhD: www.casaajurra.com

High Mountain Spirits: Jeffrey Su: www.highmountainspirits.com

Vieroma Cacao Liquer: Maria Jose Rojas / Kasha Touloei: www.vieroma.com

Drunken Bean Coffee Wiskey: Claudia Hoyser: www.centerfirespirits.com

Bushwood Spirits: Matt Bulle: www.bushwood.com

Listen to the Episode

? Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2oi5PKJxLBpld0z91wSWnr

About Behind The Bottle with DJ Doc

Behind The Bottle is a podcast series that brings listeners inside the stories, strategies, and personalities shaping the beverage alcohol industry. Through conversations with founders, executives, event organizers, and innovators, the show provides practical insights into what it takes to launch, grow, and scale successful brands in today's competitive marketplace. "Straight Talk" with Dj Doc | Listen to the Podcast on Spotify

About SoCal Cocktail & Spirits Fest

ABOUT SOCAL COCKTAIL AND SPIRITS FEST

SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest brings together consumers, bartenders, brand founders, distributors, retailers, and hospitality professionals for a tasting experience featuring award-winning spirits and beverage industry innovation. The festival includes tastings, educational and networking opportunities, and interactive activities designed to connect brands with consumers and industry decision-makers. www.sipawards.com

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and emerging spirit brands. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

To order spirits: https:www.kegnbottle.com

Media Contact

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

www.fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/behind-the-bottle-socal-cocktail-and-spirits-fest-2026-now-strea-1244869