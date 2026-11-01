

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Indonesia will release a batch of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, plus October data on consumer prices.



In August, imports were up 19.09 percent on year and exports rose an annual 6.72 percent for a trade surplus of $3.55 billion. Overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.28 percent on year in September, while core CPI rose an annual 2.84 percent.



Australia will provide September figures for building approvals; in August, approvals were down 6.1 percent on month and up 19.4 percent on year.



Australia also will see October results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute and for job advertisements from ANZ; in September, inflation was seen higher by 0.3 percent, while job ads were up 2.2 percent.



Singapore will see Q3 data for its business expectations survey; in the three months prior, the index score was 12.00.



Finally, a number of regional nations will see October results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and China.



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