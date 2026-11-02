



TOKYO, Nov 1, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Pajero(1), a flagship cross-country SUV embodying the Mitsubishi Motors brand, will go on sale at dealerships across Japan on December 17.In Japan, the all-new Pajero will be offered in four trims. Super Exceed and Exceed offer features expected of a flagship model to inspire pride of ownership, while GSR and GLS emphasize the distinctive qualities of a cross-country SUV and enhance the joy of driving.Pre-orders began on October 1 and have reached approximately 5,500 units as of yesterday, surpassing the fiscal 2026(2) sales target and marking a strong start.The all-new Pajero carries forward and refines the concept that has defined the Pajero since its first generation, combining the off-road capability, reliability and durability of an authentic four-wheel drive (4WD) with the ease of handling and comfort of a passenger car. Building on these strengths, the model adds the premium quality and commanding presence worthy of a next-generation flagship, representing a significant advancement across the vehicle. Bringing together the best of Mitsubishi Motors' engineering expertise, the all-new Pajero is a cross-country SUV that allows drivers of all experience levels to enjoy reassuring and comfortable driving with confidence in various weather and road conditions.Special website for the all-new Pajero:https://www.mitsubishi-motors.co.jp/global/en/lineup/pajero/special/"We are delighted to deliver the all-new Pajero to customers in Japan who have been eagerly awaiting its arrival," said Keisuke Kishiura, president and chief operating officer of Mitsubishi Motors. "The all-new Pajero is a flagship model that symbolizes Mitsubishi Motors and plays a vital role in driving our brand forward. The model has been well received in Thailand, where it is already on sale, and we are pleased to finally bring the all-new Pajero to customers in Japan as well. With this launch, we will bring the off-road capability, reassurance and joy of adventure that define Mitsubishi Motors to even more customers, as we build on this momentum to drive the continued growth of the brand."Product Overview (Japan Specifications)(3)DesignExterior- Building on solid, upright proportions characterized by a horizontal emphasis, the all-new Pajero features an elongated silhouette that evokes forward motion and energy, while C-pillars inspired by the roll bar of the first-generation model carry forward the Pajero's DNA. Powerful fenders and sculpted surfaces across the hood and body express the strength of a cross-country SUV built to venture across varied terrain, while giving the exterior the substantial presence expected of a flagship model.- The front design conveys the calm composure associated with Japanese martial arts and a sense of unforced yet unwavering confidence. Two front grille designs are available: a honeycomb grille for Super Exceed(4) that evokes streamlined functional beauty and robustness, and a horizontal-bar grille for Exceed, GSR and GLS that reflects the precision of Japanese craftsmanship. Deep-set headlights express a determined gaze, while the distinctive T-shaped signature creates an advanced look and a strong presence.- At the rear, a hexagonal design inspired by the rear-mounted spare tires of previous Pajero generations adds a sense of strength to the tailgate.- Super Exceed and Exceed are equipped with 255/55R20 tires and 20-inch alloy wheels in two distinct finishes: machined surfaces with a smoke-clear finish and black accents for Super Exceed, and machined surfaces with a clear finish and black accents for Exceed. GSR and GLS feature 255/65R18 tires and dark gray 18-inch alloy wheels.- Seven monotone body colors are available across all trims, including Armor Copper Metallic and Phantom Blue Metallic, both newly developed specifically for the all-new Pajero. Super Exceed is also available in four two-tone color combinations with a black roof, bringing the total body color lineup to 11 options.Interior- The horizontal layout of the instrument panel helps the driver gauge changes in the vehicle's posture during off-road driving. Comprising two large screens designed for excellent visibility and a premium feel, the monolithic display incorporates intuitive graphics, including the Multi Meter, as a modern evolution of the triple-meter cluster carried forward through successive generations of the Pajero.- The center console features a compact, easy-to-operate electronic shift lever, blending an advanced operating feel with a sleek interior design.- Soft-touch material incorporating a stitching technique inspired by Kimekomi, a traditional Japanese craft, is applied to the instrument panel and door trim, creating a finely crafted cabin with a sense of depth.- Super Exceed features two-tone camel and black semi-aniline genuine leather designed to capture the inherent tones of natural materials while helping make dirt less noticeable, giving the interior a premium feel.The all-new Pajero received the 2026 Good Design Award in recognition of its highly regarded design. For details, please visit the official Good Design Award website below.Good Design Award winner page:https://www.g-mark.org/en/gallery/winners/33966text=%E3%83%91%E3%82%B8%E3%82%A7%E3%83%ADPackaging- The all-new Pajero was developed with a focus on enabling drivers of all experience levels to enjoy reassuring and comfortable driving with confidence in various weather and road conditions.- With an overall length of 4,920 mm, width of 1,925 mm and height of 1,910 mm(5), the all-new Pajero is sized for easy maneuverability in a wide range of situations, from everyday use in urban and residential areas to adventures in the great outdoors.- The cabin measures 2,775 mm long, 1,575 mm wide and 1,235 mm(6) high, providing generous space for comfortable travel in all three rows. The driver's seat is positioned higher to provide an elevated eye point, making it easier for the driver to judge the vehicle's dimensions.- The second-row seats offer a generous 150 mm sliding range for enhanced comfort, as well as a tumble-folding mechanism that makes it easier to enter and exit the third row.- The third row provides ample headroom and sufficient seat-to-floor height for adults, while the footwell is thoughtfully designed to allow passengers to place their toes beneath the second-row seats.Ladder Frame and Suspension- The all-new Pajero was developed with "Ride Comfort on Rough Roads" as a key development benchmark, with the aim of achieving a high-level balance between off-road capability and on-road refinement.- Through measures including the expanded use of high-tensile steel, an increased frame cross-sectional area, and structural changes to the cross members, the ladder frame achieves high torsional and bending rigidity while keeping weight under control, delivering a high-level balance between off-road capability and maneuverability.- The body mounts suppress unwanted vibrations on rough roads and off-road terrain, further enhancing overall driving refinement. This contributes to high handling stability and a refined, comfortable ride.- The suspension features an independent double-wishbone front setup and a newly developed five-link rigid rear axle rear suspension. The setup delivers excellent road-holding and high off-road capability, along with natural steering response and composed ride quality.- Models equipped with 20-inch tires offer 230 mm of ground clearance, a 30.4-degree approach angle, a 22.6-degree ramp breakover angle, and a 25.8-degree departure angle(7). The combination of the highly rigid, durable ladder frame and suspension engineered to maintain tire contact over uneven surfaces delivers high off-road capability and excellent ride comfort on rough roads.Engine and Transmission- The all-new Pajero is equipped with a 2.4-liter clean diesel turbo engine producing a maximum output of 150 kW at 3,500 rpm and maximum torque of 480 Nm(8) from 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. Paired with a wide-range 8-speed automatic transmission with Sport mode, the engine delivers easy-to-control performance on city streets and in residential areas, as well as ample acceleration when merging onto or overtaking on highways. On challenging terrain, including steep gradients in mountainous areas, gravel roads, rocky terrain, sand and muddy roads, the powertrain delivers powerful and dependable off-road capability. With fuel economy of 12.1 km/L (WLTC mode), the powertrain achieves an excellent balance between powerful driving capability and environmental performance.4WD System and Brakes- The all-new Pajero features Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC), Mitsubishi Motors' integrated vehicle dynamics control system, which seamlessly controls driving, cornering and braking to deliver intuitive handling and enhanced vehicle stability.- Super Select 4WD-II (SS4-II) allows drivers to select from four modes to suit different driving situations: 2H (rear-wheel drive), 4H (full-time 4WD), 4HLc (locked center differential), and 4LLc (locked center differential with low-range gears). The system combines high off-road capability with excellent on-road handling stability.- In addition to SS4-II, S-AWC integrates control of Active Yaw Control (AYC), which uses the front brakes to control torque between the left and right wheels; Active Stability and Traction Control (ASTC), which optimally distributes driving force to enhance stability on slippery surfaces; and the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), which helps prevent wheel lock and skidding during braking. By optimizing driving and braking forces at all four wheels according to driver inputs and road conditions, S-AWC supports reassuring and comfortable driving across a wide range of weather and road conditions.- Seven selectable drive modes are available, each optimized for specific driving conditions: Normal, Eco, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock. These modes allow drivers to enjoy driving with confidence on various road surfaces.- The braking system features large-diameter 18-inch brake rotors and an electric brake booster, providing a reassuring brake feel.Driver Assistance, Preventive Safety and Other Safety Features- Driver assistance technologies include MI-PILOT, Mitsubishi Motors' highway single-lane driving assistance system; the 3D Multi Around Monitor, which combines images from four vehicle-mounted cameras with a 3D model of the vehicle; and a front under-floor view. These technologies support the driver in a variety of driving scenarios, including parking, maneuvering on narrow roads, and checking the vehicle's surroundings during off-road driving.- Mitsubishi e-Assist preventive safety technologies include the Forward Collision Mitigation system (FCM) with pedestrian, cyclist and motorcyclist detection and junction assist, Predictive Forward Collision Warning (PFCW), and Emergency Assist for Pedal Misapplication (EAPM). The all-new Pajero also features Emergency Lane Assist (ELA), a first for Mitsubishi Motors. Using a forward-facing camera and radar to recognize lane markings and surrounding vehicles, ELA provides warnings and steering assistance when it detects a risk of lane departure. Furthermore, Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA) detects vehicles approaching from either side at intersections and alerts the driver, helping reduce the risk of crossing-path collisions.- The all-new Pajero is equipped with eight airbags, including an SRS center airbag offered for the first time on a Mitsubishi Motors vehicle, providing a high level of occupant protection. With an array of safety technologies and features that enhance comfort and convenience, the all-new Pajero is designed with a focus on ease of use, allowing occupants to travel comfortably and with peace of mind across a wide range of road and weather conditions.Comfort Features- The driver and front passenger seats are equipped with seat ventilation(9), while the first-and second-row seats feature seat heaters(10), helping to provide a comfortable cabin environment in varying seasons and weather conditions.- The infotainment system features Smartphone-link Display Audio with support for wireless smartphone connectivity. Users can access and conveniently operate map apps, navigation functions, music and other compatible apps through the large display.- Acoustic glass is used for the windshield and the front and rear door windows, while extensive sound-insulation measures are applied throughout the body and other areas of the vehicle. These features create a quiet cabin where occupants can converse naturally.- Super Exceed features the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Ultimate audio system, jointly developed with Yamaha Corporation. The system features 12 speakers and dual amplifiers, along with noise compensation technology that automatically adjusts volume and sound quality based on vehicle speed to help reduce the impact of road noise. It delivers a premium, immersive music experience across a wide range of driving conditions, enriching time spent on the road.Genuine Dealer Options- A broad selection of Mitsubishi Motors genuine dealer options is available to further enhance the appeal of the all-new Pajero. Two coordinated accessory packages are also available: Classic Modern Style, which incorporates Armor Copper Metallic accents throughout its distinguished design to create a premium, sophisticated presence; and Urban Shift Style, which features primarily black accessories to accentuate the vehicle's sharp and substantial appearance. The accessories included in these packages are also available individually.(1) The Pajero nameplate is known as the Montero in some markets.(2) Fiscal 2026 is from April 2026 to March 2027.(3) Vehicle specifications and features may vary by trim level and/or market.(4) The horizontal-bar grille is also available as a factory option for Super Exceed.(5) GSR and GLS have an overall height of 1,900 mm.(6) Super Exceed models equipped with a sunroof have an interior height of 1,190 mm.(7) Based on in-house measurements.(8) 470 Nm on select specifications.(9) Standard on Super Exceed.(10) Standard on Super Exceed, Exceed and GSR.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.