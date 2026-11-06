

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF.PK) released Loss for first half of -JPY2.961 billion



The company's earnings came in at -JPY2.961 billion, or -JPY2.21 per share. This compares with -JPY9.231 billion, or -JPY6.90 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to JPY1.309 trillion from JPY1.261 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -JPY2.961 Bln. vs. -JPY9.231 Bln. last year. -EPS: -JPY2.21 vs. -JPY6.90 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.309 Tn vs. JPY1.261 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 7.47 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.960 T



All EPS are basic



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