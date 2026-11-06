TOKYO, Nov 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), its U.S. subsidiary headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, is exhibiting at the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, one of the world's largest custom vehicle exhibitions, being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, from November 3 through November 6.MMNA is showcasing customized versions of the Diamond Trail Edition, an off-road model of the Outlander crossover SUV scheduled for launch in the North American market in the first half of 2027.The Outlander is a midsize crossover SUV developed under the product concept "I-Fu-Do-Do," a Japanese expression meaning authentic and majestic. The North American model delivers powerful, easy-to-control performance through a 1.5-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine and 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It also offers excellent driving capability enabled by the Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC) integrated vehicle dynamics control system, along with a refined interior.Developed under the concept "Weekend Adventurer," the Diamond Trail Edition is an off-road model designed for customers who enjoy weekend recreation. While retaining the Outlander's comfort and practicality, the model offers enhanced capability over rough terrain and greater utility in outdoor settings to further expand the range of activities available to customers.The Diamond Trail name combines "Diamond," derived from the diamond symbol used to designate some of the most challenging ski runs, with "Trail," referring to mountain and forest roads. The name represents a commitment to high levels of off-road capability inspired by these demanding runs, together with a spirit of adventure that encourages customers to harness the model's capabilities as they explore new terrain.Product OverviewDesignThe exterior and interior clearly express the performance and functionality required for off-road driving and outdoor recreation. With close attention to detail, the design was developed around three key attributes: Capable, representing excellent off-road capability; Protective, projecting dependability and reassurance when driving off-road; and Authentic, expressing a genuine sense of purpose grounded in functionality.Exterior- The exterior design reflects strong off-road performance through upswept front and rear bumpers, sculpted underbody guards, 18-inch matte black alloy wheels with a tough and powerful design, and all-terrain tires. The styling communicates the model's off-road capability at a glance and inspires a desire to venture into new terrain.- Over-fenders and door garnishes feature a cast-metal-texture finish, complemented by a matte black front grille. Black finishes are also applied to the Dynamic Shield and the headlamp inner housings, creating a design that conveys toughness and practicality.- Designed with outdoor use in mind, bridge-type roof rails allow ropes to be secured for anchoring a tarp, providing functionality beyond visual appeal.- The new Trail Green Metallic body color harmonizes with natural settings such as forests and rivers. In addition to a monotone finish, a two-tone option paired with a white roof is also available, giving the model a distinctive color scheme that stands out in outdoor settings.Interior- Matte and dark tones are used throughout the interior, with khaki stitching on the seats and trim adding a spirit of adventure to the refined cabin.- The seat upholstery features a functional material with excellent water repellency, stain resistance and grip. Easy to care for even after camping or sports activities, the material enhances usability and practicality.Logo Design- The exclusive Diamond Trail Edition logo appears on the door garnishes and tailgate, and is embroidered on the seats and featured on tags attached to the door armrests. Featuring a mountain motif, the logo blends the triple-diamond symbol associated with some of the most challenging ski runs with Mitsubishi Motors' Three Diamonds mark. It symbolizes the commitment to high off-road capability embodied in the model name, as well as the model's distinctive identity.Off-Road Performance- Optimized front and rear bumper shapes increase the approach angle from 18.3 degrees to 20.5 degrees and the departure angle from 22.2 degrees to 23.1 degrees. These changes reduce the risk of body contact on rough and uneven surfaces such as rocky terrain, deep ruts, and forest roads with large bumps and dips, helping deliver high off-road capability.- The Diamond Trail Edition is fitted with all-terrain tires designed to improve grip on packed snow and in muddy conditions.- For the first time in the Outlander series, the drive mode lineup now includes Rock mode. It quickly controls wheelspin on rocky terrain and highly uneven unpaved roads, optimally distributing drive force to the wheels that maintain traction. This delivers high off-road capability and reassurance, making it easier for the driver to maintain accelerator input. For added control on steep descents, Hill Descent Control (HDC) automatically activates to maintain an appropriate vehicle speed, allowing the driver to focus on steering.- Furthermore, the electronically controlled 4WD and traction control systems have been specifically tuned for the Diamond Trail Edition to support stable driving on slippery and rough surfaces.- The meter display features a dedicated function that shows the vehicle's status in real time, including the amount of slip at each wheel, steering angle, and traction control intervention. This allows the driver to monitor the vehicle's condition at a glance, enhancing reassurance during off-road driving while adding to the enjoyment of controlling the vehicle.With these model-specific features and optimized control systems, the Diamond Trail Edition provides strong off-road capability and reassurance across a variety of conditions, including rocky terrain, unpaved roads, snow-covered roads, and muddy terrain. By broadening the range of places customers can explore, the model supports a more active lifestyle through activities such as camping, winter sports, and other outdoor recreation.MMNA Exhibit Overview at the 2026 SEMA ShowOutlander Diamond Trail Edition- Accessory-equipped customization: Equipped with Mitsubishi Motors genuine accessories and a Thule roof box with a body-color finish, this customization demonstrates the vehicle's versatility for uses ranging from daily driving to weekend outdoor recreation.- Adventure-focused customization: Designed for users who enjoy outdoor activities, this customized vehicle is equipped with BF Goodrich Trail-Terrain T/A tires, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, a Thule roof rack, and auxiliary lights. Completing the display are two mountain bikes and a body-color camping trailer.- Overlanding-focused customization: Designed for users who enjoy long-distance outdoor travel and camping, this customized vehicle is equipped with a Thule roof rack carrying a rooftop tent and traction boards, large-diameter all-terrain tires, a 2.5-inch suspension lift, and auxiliary lights.Other Exhibits- Triton rally car that competed in and won the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2025- Delica D:5 Ultimate Gear, exhibited at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2026- Outlander Sport Trail Edition equipped with Mitsubishi Motors genuine accessoriesSource: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.