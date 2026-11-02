KAWASAKI, Japan, Nov 1, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch in Japan of its new incident response service, combining AI-driven rapid threat investigation with support from security experts.This service provides comprehensive support for businesses facing cyber incidents from initial assessment by leveraging a threat analysis AI system powered by frontier AI. The system enables 24/7 forensic investigations[1] to trace signs of compromise and assess damage, as well as perform sophisticated threat analysis for malware and suspicious URLs.Traditionally, such deep investigations have required extensive time and specialized knowledge. The system performs investigations and analyses that have traditionally been conducted by security experts in a significantly shorter period of time, with results verified and complemented by Fujitsu's security experts. This helps ensure the delivery of investigation reports[2], including findings on signs of compromise, suspicious activities, and recommended countermeasures, thereby facilitating rapid decision-making to support business continuity and strengthen overall cybersecurity.BackgroundThe rapid evolution of AI has increased the speed of cyberattacks, shrinking the time between an initial breach and significant damage. Enterprises are now under greater pressure not only to implement preventive measures but also to respond and recover swiftly to minimize business impact. A critical challenge remains the accurate and timely identification of incident causes and the scope of damage. Forensic investigations and malware analysis often require specialized expertise and can be time-consuming, potentially delaying crucial decision-making. Furthermore, securing cybersecurity professionals and maintaining an internal, round-the-clock incident response capability can be challenging for many organizations.Service OverviewThis service operates as a retainer-based offering, combining the threat analysis AI system with hands-on support from Fujitsu's experts. Support from Fujitsu's experts for up to a certain number of hours is included in the base fee, with additional support available as needed.The AI-powered system, available 24/7, allows customers to upload suspicious files and device data to a dedicated portal for rapid analysis. This enables Fujitsu to provide investigation reports, in as little as one business day for threat analysis and two business days for forensic investigations.If the AI analysis indicates widespread impact or the need for emergency intervention, Fujitsu's incident response team will step in to perform triage[3] and log analysis, and propose and implement appropriate containment and recovery measures.Future PlansFujitsu will continue to evolve this service under the strategic framework of its "Cyber Security Nerve Center," integrating AI capabilities with deep cybersecurity expertise to advance incident response. Through such innovative services, Fujitsu remains committed to supporting the cyber resilience of its customers.[1] Forensic Investigation:An investigation to identify entry points and damage scope after a cyberattack, involving the discovery and analysis of traces left by attackers on devices and in logs.[2] Investigation reports:When multiple investigations using the threat analysis AI system are requested simultaneously, Fujitsu's security experts will review the results, consult with the customer to determine the need and priority for further action, and provide investigation reports for cases requiring further investigation.[3] Triage:A preliminary investigation to quickly determine whether a compromise has occurred and understand its scope, while assessing the severity and the need for a more detailed investigation.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.