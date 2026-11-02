

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Westpac Banking Corp. (WBKCY, WBC.AX) reported Monday slightly lower net profit in its fiscal 2026, while net operating income and net interest income grew from last year.



In fiscal 2026, net profit attributable to owners of WBC dropped 1 percent to A$6.813 billion from last year's A$6.916 billion.



Earnings per share dropped to 198.9 cents from 199.4 cents a year ago.



Adjusted net profit was A$6.992 billion, compared to A$6.972 billion a year ago.



Net operating income grew 1 percent to A$22.602 billion from A$22.384 billion last year. Adjusted net operating income improved 1 percent year-over-year to A$22.708 billion.



Net interest income was A$19.582 billion, compared to A$19.380 billion last year. Adjusted net interest income was A$19.687 billion, higher than A$19.473 billion last year.



Non-interest income also increased from the prior year to A$3.021 billion.



In Australia, the shares were trading 0.19 percent higher, at A$36.89.



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