

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (9201.T) reported first half profit attributable to owners of parent of 39.1 billion yen for the six months ended September 30, 2026, down 42.2% from the prior year period. Earnings per share declined to 79.91 yen from 150.11 yen in the same period a year ago. Revenue for the half-year reached 1.10 trillion yen, up 11.7% compared with the prior year period.



For the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, Japan Airlines expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 110 billion yen and revenue of 2.1 trillion yen.



Japan Airlines shares were trading at 3,058 yen on Tokyo Exchange, down 1.04%.



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