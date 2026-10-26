

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (JAPSY, 9201.T) reported Monday lower international passenger traffic and capacity in the month of September and second quarter.



In Japan, the shares were trading at 2,967.00 yen, down 0.17 percent.



In the month of September, JAL Group including JAL and JTA recorded international passenger traffic of 607,409, down 7.3 percent from last year.



Revenue passenger kilometers or RPK was 3.39 billion RPKs, a decline of 8.5 percent from the prior year.



Available seat kilometers or ASK declined 1.8 percent from last year to 4.32 billion ASKs.



Load factor was 78.5 percent, lower than last year's 84.3 percent a year ago.



In the second quarter, international passenger traffic was 1.92 million, 5.7 percent lower than last year. RPK declined 7.7 percent and ASK fell 2.9 percent from the prior year.



The second-quarter load factor was 80.7 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News