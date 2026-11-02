Built for professionals who rely on accurate dictation, both solutions combine specialist speech recognition with familiar voice commands allowing users to see recognized text appear directly at the cursor as they speak, while keeping users in control.

Speech Processing Solutions (SPS), the global leader in professional dictation and transcription solutions sold under the Philips brand, today announced the launch of Philips SpeechLive Legal Direct and Philips SpeechLive Professional Direct. The two solutions allow legal and other professionals to dictate into supported desktop applications, with recognized text appearing as they speak. They are designed both for organizations adopting professional speech recognition for the first time and for customers moving from established or end-of-life speech recognition solutions.

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Philips SpeechLive Legal Direct legal speech recognition, directly at cursor

With support of 29 voice commands across 19 languages, these new solutions combine familiar dictation practices with commands covering navigation, selection, editing, formatting, lists and help functions. Professionals can continue working on their documents by voice, without repeatedly switching to keyboard and mouse, while remaining within the connected Philips SpeechLive environment. Automatic and spoken punctuation provide flexibility in how dictated text is structured. For conversations involving more than one participant, real-time multi-speaker recognition can distinguish different voices and organize recognized speech using speaker identifiers and timestamps. This provides a structured starting point for reviewing client discussions, interviews and meetings.

"SPS transforms professional speech into results," said Dr. Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions. "With SpeechLive Legal Direct and SpeechLive Professional Direct, our portfolio now combines speech recognition at cursor with dictation workflows and optional AI-assisted document creation, offering organizations a clear path to modernize their documentation while retaining the working practices they value."

Specialist speech recognition for legal professionals

SpeechLive Legal Direct uses Speech Recognition Legal, which is tuned for specialist legal language including terminology, citations, references and frequently used expressions to help reduce repetitive correction. Vocabulary and Replacements allow for the configuration of regularly used legal terms and preferred written forms.

Professional speech recognition that reflects an organization's language

SpeechLive Professional Direct brings the same real-time, at-the-cursor experience to professionals working across a broad range of industries. Configurable Vocabulary helps recognition adapt to industry terminology, company names, technical expressions and frequently used phrases, while Replacements allow preferred written forms and recurring expressions to be standardized.

Built around professional dictation hardware and workflows

Both solutions are delivered through the redesigned SpeechLive desktop application, built to support the full Direct experience. They integrate with compatible Philips SpeechMike Premium and Philips SpeechMike Ambient devices, with configurable hardware controls for frequently used dictation functions. Depending on the connected device, supported button functions include microphone control and selected correction functions. Real-time dictation at the cursor is available through the desktop application, while SpeechLive web supports pre-recorded audio uploads and established SpeechLive workflows.

Legal Direct and Professional Direct complement the Philips SpeechLive AI Assistants, which provide a separate workflow for AI-assisted document creation. The Direct solutions focus on real-time speech recognition and voice-driven document control as a separate offering to AI-assisted drafting. Organizations can choose between speech recognition at cursor, established dictation and transcription workflows, or AI-assisted document drafting according to the requirements of each use case.

Designed for continuity, security and professional control

For organizations transitioning from established professional speech recognition tools, Legal Direct and Professional Direct are designed to retain familiar dictation behaviors while moving users into the broader SpeechLive environment.

Confidentiality and data protection are central considerations when adopting new documentation technology, particularly for legal organizations. Both solutions operate within the established SpeechLive security and data-protection framework, including Microsoft Azure infrastructure, service-region data residency, access controls and recognized organizational certifications (ISO 27001, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001). Data processing is subject to applicable privacy and data protection requirements, including GDPR. Recognized text remains under professional control and can be reviewed, corrected, and finalized by the user before being used in legal or business documentation.

Availability

Philips SpeechLive Legal Direct and Philips SpeechLive Professional Direct are available now, in markets where SpeechLive is commercially offered, subject to supported recognition languages, product availability and technical requirements. Supported recognition languages include English (UK), English (US), French, German, Austrian German and Swiss German, with availability dependent on region, configuration and product release.

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions is a global leader in voice-driven documentation, with more than 70 years of innovation in professional speech technology. Under the Philips brand, SPS provides professional dictation hardware, SpeechLive software, specialized speech recognition and AI-assisted documentation solutions used by more than four million users across 50+ countries.

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Contacts:

Press contact:

Alice Elt, Content and PR Manager

Email: alice.elt@speech.com

Websites: www.speech.com www.speechlive.com www.philips.com/dictation