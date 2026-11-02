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WKN: A42DZ3 | ISIN: BMG8080M1001 | Ticker-Symbol: S36
Frankfurt
02.11.26 | 08:05
0,152 Euro
+2,71 % +0,004
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1470,16309:11
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 08:06 Uhr
140 Leser
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ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.: ShaMaran Announces Investor Town Hall Meeting in Stockholm

ShaMaran Announces Investor Town Hall Meeting in Stockholm

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (Euronext Growth Oslo: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: SNM) is pleased to invite shareholders, investors, analysts and members of the press to a town hall meeting in Stockholm, Sweden on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 18:00 CET. View PDF version

At the meeting, the Company's management will provide an update on recent corporate and operational developments, including ShaMaran's investment in the Hamrin field in Federal Iraq, the refinancing of its corporate bonds and the proposed combination with Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. ("GKP"). Representatives of GKP's management will also participate. The presentation slides will be available on the Company's website.

Event Details

  • Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
  • Time: 18:00 (CET)
  • Venue: Westmanska Palatset, Holländargatan 17, Stockholm

Attendees should register in advance by emailing Robert Eriksson at reriksson@rive6.ch.

ShaMaran will release its financial and operating results and related Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Monday, November 9, 2026.

About ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.

ShaMaran is an independent oil and gas company with non-operated stakes in three fields in Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block, both in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Company will also hold a 25% interest in a joint venture to redevelop the Hamrin field in Federal Iraq. In addition, ShaMaran is combining with Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd., subject to required approvals. The Company is listed in Oslo on Euronext Growth and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important Information

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "planned" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of certain future events. Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shamaran-announces-investor-town-hall-meeting-in-stockholm-302925854.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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