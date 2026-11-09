ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.: ShaMaran Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

ShaMaran Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (Euronext Growth Oslo: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: SNM) today released its financial and operating results and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. PDF Version

Garrett Soden, President and CEO of ShaMaran, commented:

"Our Q3 2026 results demonstrate the earning power of ShaMaran's assets in the current oil price environment. EBITDAX was more than four times higher than the comparable quarter of 2025, despite the loss of one month of production due to shut-ins caused by the Iran war. Our average estimated realized net oil price during the quarter was over $107 per barrel.

"After quarter end, we received $26.7 million of oil sales proceeds and top-up payments. We also announced major steps that will grow the business and create long-term value.

"ShaMaran recently closed the Hamrin investment alongside our strategic partner, HKN. This represents a landmark entry into Federal Iraq that expands and diversifies our footprint beyond Kurdistan. The Hamrin field brings a complementary mix of production, reserves and cash flow, further strengthening our portfolio.

"We also successfully refinanced our corporate bond on more favorable terms, extending the maturity and reducing the interest rate, while raising additional capital to efficiently fund our investment in Hamrin.

"Finally, our proposed merger with Gulf Keystone is a transformational opportunity for both companies. The combination will create a larger, more diversified business with the scale and financial strength to deliver dividends and growth for many years to come. We look forward to completing the merger next year."

Atrush and Sarsang production and pipeline exports restarted in mid-August 2026, following temporary disruptions since March 2026 caused by the regional security situation. Other international oil companies ("IOCs") in the region also announced temporary production shut-ins over the same period. The volume of oil being exported by the industry from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ("KRI") via the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline ("ITP") has steadily increased back to the level of exports before the Iran war; International oil exports from the KRI through the ITP restarted on September 27, 2025, and have continued in line with the interim Tri-Party Agreement ("TPA") executed between the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG"), Government of Iraq and several IOCs, including ShaMaran.

IOCs are entitled to receive export payments "in-kind" under the interim agreements, with cargoes sold by the IOC-appointed marketing firm on a regular basis, and payments for the sales received approximately 30 days after each lifting. The payments due from the Iraqi State Organization for Marketing of Oil ("SOMO") as part of the interim agreements have been received on a regular basis since the start of exports in September 2025.

The TPA has been extended until January 27, 2027, and a long-term agreement is expected after the reconciliation of IOC invoices with the respective PSCs by the appointed international consulting firm. With the review of the initial invoices now complete, IOCs expect to receive payment of their full PSC entitlements. Top-up payments commenced in October 2026, and IOCs are working with SOMO to collect the remaining amounts due.



Three months ended Sept 30, Nine months ended Sept 30, USD Thousands 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue 84,643 28,936 140,433 100,206 Gross margin on oil sales 69,564 9,278 105,525 34,529 Net cash flow from operating activities 12,863 5,923 36,495 64,403 Adjusted EBITDAX1 75,983 17,868 115,752 67,183

Revenue in Q3 2026 was $84.6 million (193% higher than the $28.9 million in Q3 2025) due to the impact of higher international oil prices in Q3 2026 (versus local sales for most of Q3 2025);

Oil sales in Q3 2026 averaged an estimated net oil price of $107.23/bbl from the two blocks on a combined basis (208% higher than the $34.76/bbl in Q3 2025) due to international pricing since the restart of pipeline exports;

Gross margin on oil sales in Q3 2026 was $69.6 million (648% higher than the $9.3 million in Q3 2025) mainly due to Q3 2026 pipeline export sales at higher international pricing and lower costs due to the shut-ins;

Net cash flow from operating activities in Q3 2026 was $12.9 million (119% higher than the $5.9 million in Q3 2025). This is expected to rise significantly in the coming quarters due to timing of cash receipts for pipeline export sales, with a significant amount of the quarterly sales proceeds and top-up payments expected after the end of the third quarter;

Adjusted EBITDAX¹ in Q3 2026 was $76.0 million (325% higher than the $17.9 million in Q3 2025) due to a combination of the effects described above;

At September 30, 2026, the Company had cash of $21.8 million and gross debt (corporate bond) of $143.8 million. Net debt 2 was $121.9 million, and

was $121.9 million, and At November 9, 2026, the Company has cash of $69.2 million and gross debt of $200 million. Net debt² is $130.8 million.

___________ 1 Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures" below for more information. 2 Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other public companies. Non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The Company uses non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures to provide investors with supplemental information. Refer to the "Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures" section of the MD&A for more information.



Three months ended Sept 30, Three months ended June 30,

2026 2025 2026



Average daily oil production - gross 100% field (Mbopd)









- Atrush

26.6 29.4 1.2

- Sarsang

5.4 18.2 0.7

Total

32.0 47.6 1.9

Average daily oil production - Company net (Mbopd)









- Atrush (50%)

13.3 14.7 0.6

- Sarsang (18%)

1.0 3.3 0.1

Total

14.3 18.0 0.7

Oil sales - gross 100% field (Mbbl)









- Atrush

2,473 2,701 87

- Sarsang

522 1,599 66

Total

2,995 4,300 153

















At Atrush, average gross daily oil production in Q3 2026 was 26.6 Mbopd, with current production at approximately 40.0 Mbopd;

At Sarsang, average gross daily oil production in Q3 2026 was 5.4 Mbopd, with current production at approximately 12.0 Mbopd;

Average gross daily oil production from Atrush and Sarsang in Q3 2026 on a combined basis was 32.0 Mbopd (33% lower than the 47.6 Mbopd in Q3 2025) due to shut-ins during Q3 2026 (28 days in total) and is currently approximately 52.0 Mbopd;

Average Company net daily oil production from Atrush and Sarsang in Q3 2026 on a combined basis was 14.3 Mbopd (21% lower than the 18.0 Mbopd in Q3 2025) due to shut-ins during Q3 2026 and is currently approximately 22.2 Mbopd;

Production at Atrush and Sarsang restarted when the security situation improved in mid-August 2026, and both fields resumed exports through the ITP. Production at Sarsang has gradually increased with repairs to the damage from drone attacks in Q1 2026. When not shut-in, Atrush produced at approximately 41.5 Mbopd during the third quarter, and

Operational plans for the remainder of 2026 involve a further ramping up of production at Sarsang as production facilities are gradually enhanced and stranded wells put back online, together with installation of drone detection technology across both blocks.

On October 15, 2026, the Company announced the commencement of top-up payments for export oil sales following the allocation by SOMO of additional oil cargoes to IOCs under the October 2026 lifting program. The extra barrels lifted are intended to compensate IOCs at full international prices under the TPA interim export agreements and start the payment of outstanding top-up receivables accrued on export sales from September to December 2025;

On October 20, 2026, ShaMaran announced the extension of its cooperation with HKN Energy Ltd. ("HKN") into Federal Iraq through the Hamrin oil development and production contract ("DPC"). As part of this expansion, ShaMaran will have a 25% shareholding in HKN Hamrin Ltd., the joint venture company holding 100% of the Hamrin DPC. The transaction closed on November 9, 2026;

On October 20, 2026, the Company also announced the signing of a merger and combination agreement with Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. ("Gulf Keystone") to combine the two businesses. The Transaction will be structured as a statutory merger under corporate law in Bermuda, where both companies are incorporated, whereby Gulf Keystone will remain as the surviving legal entity. Completion of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in mid-2027;

On October 21, 2026, the Company announced the successful placement of a new $200 million five-year senior unsecured bond maturing in 2031 and carrying an annual coupon rate of 10.25%. The proceeds will be used to refinance the Company's existing bond maturing in 2029 that has a 12.0% coupon, as well as to fund investments in the Hamrin field in Federal Iraq and for general corporate purposes. Settlement of the bond issue was completed on November 5, 2026; and

The Company has received $26.7 million of oil sales proceeds and top-up payments since the end of the third quarter of 2026.

Mbbl Thousand barrels of crude oil Mbopd Thousand barrels of crude oil per day USD United States dollar

Corporate Highlights:Financial Highlights:Operational Highlights:Subsequent Events:Abbreviations:

ShaMaran plans to publish its financial statements for the twelve months ending December 31, 2026, on March 8, 2027. Except as otherwise indicated, all currency amounts indicated as "$" in this news release are expressed in United States dollars.

Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures

This news release contains certain financial measures, as described below, that do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards or generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). As these non-IFRS financial measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, the Company believes that their inclusion is useful to investors. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.

The non-IFRS financial measures used in this news release are used by the Company as key measures of financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The tables below set out how the non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures are calculated from figures shown in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, together with the accompanying notes (the "Financial Statements").

EBITDAX and Adjusted EBITDAX

EBITDAX is calculated as the net result before financial items, taxes, depletion of oil and gas properties, impairment costs, the gains on acquisitions, depreciation and exploration expenses and adjusted for non-recurring profit/loss on sale of assets and other income. The Company uses EBITDAX primarily as a measure of profitability and cash generation. Adjusted EBITDAX adds back non-cash, share-based payments and non-recurring, transaction and project related expenses. A quantitative reconciliation to revenues, the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure, is provided below:



Three months ended Sept 30, Nine months ended Sept 30, USD Thousands 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues 84,643 28,936 140,433 100,206 Lifting costs (7,535) (9,426) (19,464) (27,737) Other costs of production (84) (150) (269) (383) General and administrative expense (1,544) (1,492) (5,451) (8,120) Share-based payments (909) (1,477) (1,354) (5,952) EBITDAX 74,571 16,391 113,895 58,014 Adjusted EBITDAX 75,983 17,868 115,752 67,183













Net Debt

Net debt is a non-IFRS financial measure calculated as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. The Company uses net debt primarily as a measure of leverage. A quantitative reconciliation to total debt, the most directly comparable IFRS Accounting Standards measure, is provided below:

At September 30,

USD Thousands 2026 2025 Outstanding principal of the 2029 Bond (143,768) (143,768) Cash and cash equivalents 21,835 54,713 Net debt (121,933) (89,055)

All figures in the net debt calculation are based on their nominal value at the balance sheet date. See Notes 9, 15 and 19 in the Financial Statements.

About ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.

ShaMaran is an independent oil and gas company with non-operated stakes in several fields in Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block, both in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. ShaMaran also holds a 25% interest in a joint venture to redevelop the Hamrin field in Federal Iraq. In addition, ShaMaran is combining with Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd., subject to required approvals. The Company is listed in Oslo on Euronext Growth and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

Important Information

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this announcement may constitute forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "will", "expected", "planned" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of certain future events. Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Elvis Pellumbi, CFO, +41 22 560 8600, info@shamaranpetroleum.com, www.shamaranpetroleum.com

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