ShaMaran Announces Bond Listing

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (Euronext Growth Oslo: SNM) (Nasdaq First North Stockholm: SNM) announces that the Company's bonds issued on October 21, 2026, have been accepted for listing on Euronext ABM (Alternative Bond Market) effective today. Attached is the Admission Document prepared in connection with the listing that includes the Bond Terms and a Loan Description. PDF Version

About ShaMaran Petroleum Ltd.

ShaMaran is an independent oil and gas company with non-operated stakes in several fields in Iraq. The Company indirectly holds a 50% working interest in the Atrush Block and an 18% working interest in the Sarsang Block, both in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. ShaMaran also holds a 25% interest in a joint venture to redevelop the Hamrin field in Federal Iraq. In addition, ShaMaran is combining with Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd., subject to required approvals. The Company is listed in Oslo on Euronext Growth and in Stockholm on Nasdaq First North (ticker "SNM"). ShaMaran is part of the Lundin Group of Companies.

www.shamaranpetroleum.com

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