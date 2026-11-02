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WKN: 891798 | ISIN: GB0007816068 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.11.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

("the Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

2 November 2026

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business Wednesday, 30 September 2026, which was announced on Thursday, 1 October 2026, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its final results for the year ended 30 September 2026.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the UK Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its final results for the year ended 30 September 2026, expected to be on or after 2 December 2026.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Victoria Hale

Company Secretary

Frostrow Capital LLP

020 3170 8732

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.