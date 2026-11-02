Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 02
2 November 2026
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Voting Rights and Capital
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the following:
As at 31 October 2026, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of voting rights in the Company is 96,077,442. The Company has 128,913,861 ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The figure above may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the voting rights of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
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Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8734