Financial Health Network: H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to Speak at EMERGE Europe

EMERGE Europe marks the Financial Health Network's first European convening and will bring more than 200 senior leaders from financial services, fintech, policy, and research

CHICAGO and AMSTERDAM, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Health Network announced that H.M. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA), and Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, will speak at EMERGE Europe , the first European edition of EMERGE, its flagship convening and the longest-running gathering dedicated to financial health. The one-day event, taking place on December 2, 2026, at KIT Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam, is organized in collaboration with the Office of the UNSGSA and supported by founding partners ABN AMRO, ING, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest Group, and Rabobank.

UNSGSA Queen Máxima and President Lagarde will be joined by distinguished speakers , including Pinar Abay, global head of retail banking and member of the management board at ING Bank N.V.; Michael Hsu, former Acting Comptroller of the Currency; and Kate Pender, CEO of Fair4All Finance.

"Across Europe, there is growing momentum to improve financial health, with institutions investing in better measurement, stronger outcomes, and new approaches to serving customers. But much of that work is still happening market by market," said Jennifer Tescher, founder and CEO of the Financial Health Network. "EMERGE Europe creates an opportunity to bring leaders together across countries and sectors, learn from what is already working, and build greater momentum toward financial health for all. At a time when households and financial institutions alike are navigating significant economic change, financial health is increasingly connected to Europe's broader resilience and competitiveness."

For 20 years, the U.S.-based EMERGE event has brought together senior leaders across financial services, fintech, and research to explore what works and turn financial health into measurable results for customers and communities. EMERGE Europe builds on that legacy, bringing leaders together across a region where financial health is an increasingly important priority, creating opportunities to learn from approaches already underway across different markets.

Organized around the theme "Building Financial Health by Design: Improving Outcomes," the convening drew input from practitioners across Europe and was shaped by European market conditions, regulation, and leadership. The program is built for practical dialogue and new partnerships among leaders working to improve financial health. Sessions will cover:

Measuring Financial Health Outcomes: How institutions can define, measure, and improve their impact on people's financial lives.

How institutions can define, measure, and improve their impact on people's financial lives. Financial Health by Design: How to build financial health into products, services, policies, and partnerships from the start.

How to build financial health into products, services, policies, and partnerships from the start. AI and Responsible Innovation: How new technology can improve financial health while supporting trust, inclusion, and transparency.

How new technology can improve financial health while supporting trust, inclusion, and transparency. Public-Private Collaboration: How cross-sector partnerships can scale what works and speed up measurable progress.

How cross-sector partnerships can scale what works and speed up measurable progress. Financial Resilience: How to address barriers and strengthen financial health for households and communities.



Beyond sharing insights, EMERGE Europe is intended to accelerate collective action. Participants will explore how financial institutions and other stakeholders can build on shared evidence, strengthen measurement of financial health outcomes, and translate insights into practical improvements for customers and communities across Europe.

In 2021, UNSGSA Queen Máxima was honored with the Financial Health Visionary Award from the Financial Health Network for her work with the Office of the UNSGSA promoting inclusive financial systems.

Curated to bring together a diverse, cross-sector group of senior leaders. registration can be found here .

About the Financial Health Network

The Financial Health Network is the leading authority on financial health. We are a trusted resource for business leaders, policymakers, and innovators united in a mission to improve the financial health of their customers, employees, and communities. Through research, advisory services, measurement tools, and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, we advance awareness, understanding, and proven best practices in support of improved financial health for all. For more on the Financial Health Network, go to https://finhealthnetwork.org/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

Press contact:

Justin Taylor

Financial Health Network

media@finhealthnetwork.org