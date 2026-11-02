Racing Force S.p.A.: Racing Force Group: world title success with Kimi Antonelli

PRESS RELEASE

Racing Force Group:

world title success with Kimi Antonelli

The Italian driver has won the 2026 Formula 1 Championship

with safety equipment made by the OMP and Bell Racing brands

Ronco Scrivia (Genova, Italy), November 2nd, 2026 - Racing Force Group, the global leader in motorsport safety equipment, celebrates the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship won by Kimi Antonelli at the Mexico City Grand Prix: the Group made a key contribution through its OMP and Bell Racing brands, producing the racewear, the harnesses and the helmets used by the driver throughout a memorable season.

The triumph of Antonelli, the youngest world champion of all time in F1, represents a historic page for motorsport, but also a milestone for Racing Force, crowning a journey of constant sporting, technological and commercial growth that began in 2019, with the OMP and Bell Racing brands united within the same company.

Through the exclusive deal with adidas Motorsport, since 2025 OMP has provided the fireproof equipment (suits, underwear and gloves) worn by the drivers and mechanics of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, designed, developed and manufactured at the company's headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Genoa). In just the first two seasons, the collaboration has already set new standards in terms of performance, comfort and design.

Antonelli joins legends Ayrton Senna (1990, 1991) and Michael Schumacher (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004) among the winners of the Formula 1 World Championship with OMP-branded products, which boast a total of more than 180 race victories: the first, with Gerhard Berger, came in 1986, right in Mexico, where Antonelli's crowning moment took place.

Since making his single-seater debut in 2022 in Formula 4, Antonelli has always worn Bell Racing helmets, having already won four titles on his way to Formula 1. Antonelli is one of the 14 race drivers out of the 22 on the grid of the World Championship to use the HP77 model, the most advanced in the industry, designed, developed and built at Racing Force Group's facility in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Paolo Delprato, Chairman and CEO of Racing Force Group

"Kimi Antonelli's world title gives substance to Racing Force's strategy, made of investments, innovation and constant commitment to bringing our brands to the top of the industry. For the first time since the Group was founded, OMP and Bell Racing have won the Formula 1 title together: a milestone that expresses the value of our industrial and technological journey. Racewear, harnesses and helmets are not only protection tools, but contribute to on-track performance, in the most demanding context of motorsport worldwide. After 22 years, OMP once again equips the Formula 1 world champion, crowned right in Mexico City, where forty years ago it obtained its first victory in the category. This success combines the power of our history with the ability to innovate. We do not consider it a finishing line, because starting tomorrow we will keep working to confirm the value of our products on the field and to deserve the position we have reached, every day."

Racing Force Group

With main headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Italy), Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), and Mooresville (United States), Racing Force Group is the global leader in motorsport safety, innovation, and performance. Through its portfolio of brands - including OMP, Bell Racing, Zeronoise, and Racing Spirit - equips professional drivers, teams, and manufacturers, as well as passionate amateurs, with racewear, helmets, car parts, communication systems, and technical apparel. Racing Force Group is the only company in the motorsport industry to offer such a comprehensive range of products, contributing each year to numerous victories and titles in both car and kart racing. The Group has also diversified through its HPS brand, applying cutting-edge motorsport technologies to the defense sector. More information can be found at www.racingforce.com.

Contacts for Racing Force Group

Investor Relations

Marketing and Communications

Roberto Ferroggiaro

Luigi Rossi

Mohamed Al Bareeq

Jacopo Rubino

ir@racingforce.com

media@racingforce.com

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