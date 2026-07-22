Racing Force S.p.A.: Racing Force Group: Record First Half 2026

PRESS RELEASE

Racing Force Group: Record First Half 2026, Sales Up +19%

Americas the Growth Engine at +41%

LTM Revenues Exceed €80 Million for the First Time in the Group's History

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), July 22nd, 2026 - Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsport worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces its consolidated sales figures for the first half of 2026, amounting to €46.8 million, up by +€7.5 million, equal to +19.1%, compared to €39.3 million in H1 2025 (+21.2% at constant exchange rates).

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2026 amounted to €22.5 million, up by +20.3% compared to €18.7 million in Q2 2025 (+21.1% at constant exchange rates), confirming the growth trend recorded at the start of the year, supported by widespread demand across all product segments.

This half-year growth brings revenues over the last twelve months (LTM) to €80.6 million, up by approximately +20% compared to the previous twelve months, the highest level ever reached in the Group's history.

Order intake for the first half remained in growth compared to the same period of the previous year, supporting visibility over the coming months.

In H1 2026, Driver's Equipment sales grew by +€5.3 million (+17.9%) compared to the same period of the previous year. Once again, the standout performers were Bell helmets (+23.5%), which continued to capitalize on the long wave of the new FIA and Snell homologation standards introduced in 2025, and OMP branded suits (+20.3%), whose visibility in the leading international championships translated into steady market share gains.

Car Parts reversed course compared to the start of the year, closing the half with growth of +€0.6 million (+9.0%), thanks to the progressive recovery, in the second quarter, of the delays accumulated in prior months in the production schedules of some major car manufacturers, all of which have been confirmed.

The Other segment continued its expansion at a sustained pace, with an increase of +€1.6 million (+58.2%) compared to H1 2025, driven by the multi-year supply of Racing Spirit branded apparel (+97.8% over the six months), and by the delivery of the second batch of HPS branded helmets to the Ministry of Justice of the Netherlands, which took place in Q1 2026.

On the geographic front, the EMEA macro-region remains the most significant market: sales increased by +€2.3 million (+8.5%) in H1 2026, further consolidating the Group's leadership position.

The Americas confirmed themselves as the growth engine for the current financial year: half-year revenues reached €13.1 million, up by +€3.8 million at current exchange rates (+41.4%) compared to the same period of the previous year (+50.3% at constant exchange rates), with a further acceleration in the second quarter (+51.4% at current exchange rates). A result that reflects the constant strengthening of brand presence in the leading American championships, with growing appreciation for both OMP driver equipment and Bell helmets.

In Asia Pacific, half-year sales amounted to €4.9 million, up by +€1.4 million (+39.8%) compared to H1 2025. The contribution of the Australian market was particularly significant, due to the different purchasing schedule of a major dealer, already commented on in previous periods.

With regard to sales channels, revenues generated by Dealers in H1 2026 amounted to €26.0 million, up by +€3.4 million (+15.2%) compared to the same period of the previous year. Sales to Teams & Car Manufacturers increased by +€2.3 million (+22.0%), supported by technical partnership agreements in place across the main world championships and national competitions. Sales to customers classified in the Other category grew by +€1.8 million (+27.9%), mainly driven by the aforementioned multi-year supply of Racing Spirit branded products for the corporate channel.

Paolo Delprato, Chief Executive Officer of Racing Force Group, commented: "The first half of 2026 is the best in our history: double-digit growth, distributed with the same intensity across both quarters and all product segments, rewarding the strategic choices made in recent years. Bell helmets continue to capitalize on the cycle of new homologation standards, OMP racewear is expanding its market share, and Car Parts have returned to growth as expected. The Americas, in particular, are expressing extraordinary potential, the result of the investments made in recent years as well as the patient work of strengthening our brands in the leading championships. In corporate apparel, Racing Spirit continues to prove itself a winning diversification project, as does the ZN Comm joint venture project. We look at the second part of the year with confidence, supported by demand that remains solid. At the same time, we are aware that we will be measured against the comparison base of a particularly strong second half of 2025, which marked the start of the current expansion phase: a demanding benchmark, which makes the Group's structural growth path all the more significant. The international scenario remains complex and we continue to monitor its evolution closely, while maintaining a positive outlook on prospects, both in motorsport and in our diversification projects. For the latter, in particular, given the positive outcomes of the latest tests, we are perfectly in line with the expected timeline, with 2027 set to mark the turning point for these initiatives as well."

Racing Force Group

With main headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Italy), Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), and Mooresville (United States), Racing Force Group is the global leader in motorsport safety, innovation, and performance. Through its portfolio of brands - including OMP, Bell Racing, Zeronoise, and Racing Spirit - equips professional drivers, teams, and manufacturers, as well as passionate amateurs, with racewear, helmets, car parts, communication systems, and technical apparel. Racing Force Group is the only company in the motorsport industry to offer such a comprehensive range of products, contributing each year to numerous victories and titles in both car and kart racing. The Group has also diversified through its HPS brand, applying cutting-edge motorsport technologies to the defense sector. Further information is available at www.racingforce.com.

Contacts for Racing Force

Investor Relations

Roberto Ferroggiaro

E-mail: ir@racingforce.com Media

Luigi Rossi

Mohamed Al Bareeq

Jacopo Rubino

E-mail: media@racingforce.com

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