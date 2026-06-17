Racing Force S.p.A.: Racing Force: notice of change in share capital

PRESS RELEASE

Racing Force: notice of change in share capital

Ronco Scrivia (GE), June 17h, 2026 - Racing Force S.p.A., parent company of Racing Force Group, a world leader in motorsport safety systems (RFG or the Company), announces the new composition of its share capital following the free and severable share capital increase, with the exclusion of pre-emptive rights pursuant to Article 2349, paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code.

The transaction involved the issuance of 147,657 (one hundred forty-seven thousand six hundred fifty-seven) new ordinary shares, with no par value and regular dividend entitlement, allocated free of charge to the employee beneficiaries of the 2023-2025 Stock Grant Plan (the "Plan").

The issuance took place in execution of the resolution of the Board of Directors on May 29, 2026, in partial exercise of the delegation of authority granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 28, 2023, and the resolution of the Board of Directors on March 25, 2026.

The new share capital of Racing Force therefore amounts to Euro 2,753,699.00 (two million seven hundred fifty-three thousand six hundred ninety-nine/00), divided into 27,536,990 (twenty-seven million five hundred thirty-six thousand nine hundred ninety) ordinary shares with no par value.

The certification of the share capital increase pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code and the updated Articles of Association were filed with the Genoa Company Register on June 15, 2026.

Current share capital Previous share capital Variation EUR # Shares EUR # Shares EUR # Shares Total 2,753,699.00 27,536,990 2,738,933.30 27,389,333 14,765.70 147,657 Of which 2,753,699.00 27,536,990 2,738,933.30 27,389,333 14,765.70 147,657 Ordinary shares (with regular rights, no par value, ISIN code IT 0005466963)

In light of the above, the shareholding structure of Racing Force is as follows:

Shareholder # Shares % Share Capital SAYE S.p.A. 13,566,895 49.27% Treasury shares 59,578 0.22% Market 13,910,517 50.52% TOTAL 27,389,333 100%

Pursuant to Article 26 of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulation, the names of the Significant Shareholders and their respective percentages of share capital are also indicated on the Company's website.

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This press release is available at Borsa Italiana S.p.A., at the Company's registered office and in the Investor Relations/Price Sensitive Press Releases section on www.racingforce.com. RFG uses the eMarket SDIR circuit managed by Teleborsa S.r.l., based in Piazza Priscilla 4, Rome, to disseminate regulated information.

Racing Force Group

With main headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Italy), Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), and Mooresville (United States), Racing Force Group is the global leader in motorsport safety, innovation, and performance. Through its portfolio of brands - including OMP, Bell Racing, Zeronoise, and Racing Spirit - equips professional drivers, teams, and manufacturers, as well as passionate amateurs, with racewear, helmets, car parts, communication systems, and technical apparel. Racing Force Group is the only company in the motorsport industry to offer such a comprehensive range of products, contributing each year to numerous victories and titles in both car and kart racing. The Group has also diversified through its HPS brand, applying cutting-edge motorsport technologies to the defense sector.

Contacts for Racing Force

Investor Relations

Roberto Ferroggiaro

E-mail: ir@racingforce.com Media

Luigi Rossi

Mohamed Al Bareeq

Jacopo Rubino

E-mail: media@racingforce.com

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