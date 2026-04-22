Racing Force S.p.A.: Double-Digit Growth in Sales and Orders continues in Q1 2026

PRESS RELEASE

Racing Force Group: Double-Digit Growth in Sales and Orders

continues in Q1 2026

American Market in Strong Acceleration at +33%

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), April 22nd, 2026 - Racing Force S.p.A., the parent company of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of safety components for motorsport worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan (RFG) and Paris (ALRFG), announces its consolidated sales figures for the first quarter of 2026, amounting to €24.3 million, up by +€3.7 million, equal to +18.0%, compared to €20.6 million in Q1 2025 (+21.5% at constant exchange rates).

Q1 2026 growth brings cumulative sales over the last nine months to +20% compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

Order intake in Q1 2026 also maintained the growth trend recorded in H2 2025, registering a significant double-digit increase compared to the same period of the previous year, confirming the strength of demand and the competitiveness of the Group's offering.

During Q1 2026, Driver's Equipment sales increased by +€2.6 million (+17.0%) compared to the prior year. Growth was driven by Bell helmets, whose commercial momentum following the entry into force of the new FIA and Snell homologation standards during 2025 continued into Q1 2026, and by OMP racing suits, which continued to gain market share thanks to the growing visibility of the brand in international competitions.

Car Parts revenues declined by -€0.1 million (-2.2%), primarily as a result of delays in production schedules - all of which have been confirmed - by a number of major automotive manufacturers.

The Other segment recorded strong growth of +€1.2 million (+91.0%) compared to Q1 2025, driven mainly by a multi-year supply of Racing Spirit branded apparel and the delivery of the second batch of HPS-branded helmets to the Ministry of Justice of the Netherlands.

In terms of geographic areas, the Group further consolidated its leadership position within the EMEA macro-region, with sales growth of +€1.3 million (+9.4%) in Q1 2026.

In the Americas, quarterly revenues reached €6.7 million, reflecting strong growth of +€1.7 million at current exchange rates (+33.2%) compared to the same period of the previous year (+47.6% at constant exchange rates), supported by both OMP driver equipment sales and the contribution of Bell helmets, with a significant strengthening of brand presence in the leading American championships.

In Asia Pacific, quarterly sales amounted to €2.4 million, up by +€0.7 million compared to Q1 2025 (+43.1%), primarily due to a different purchasing schedule by a major dealer in Australia in the preceding periods.

With regard to sales channels, revenues generated by Dealers in Q1 2026 amounted to €13.4 million, up by +€1.2 million (+10.2%) compared to the same period of the prior year.

Sales to Teams & Car Manufacturers increased by +€0.7 million (+12.9%), supported by technical partnership agreements in place across the main world championships and national competitions.

Sales to customers classified in the Other category grew by +€1.7 million (+60.1%), mainly driven by the aforementioned supply of Racing Spirit branded products and the delivery of the second batch of riot helmets to the Ministry of Justice of the Netherlands.

Roberto Ferroggiaro, CFO and Investor Relator of Racing Force Group, commented: "The first quarter of 2026 recorded a significant increase in sales, in line with expectations and consistent with the solid order intake registered since the second half of 2025 and confirmed in the first months of 2026. Even net of certain non-recurring components - in particular a multi-year supply under the Racing Spirit brand - the start of the year confirms a robust growth trend. These results reflect the distinctive positioning of our brands and the effectiveness of the technical partnerships in place across the world's leading championships, including Formula 1, which continue to strengthen visibility and support the adoption of our products by a growing number of enthusiasts. The quality and reliability of our solutions translate into high customer satisfaction, which is confirmed over time. Looking ahead to the coming months, the geopolitical context remains complex, with particular attention to the evolution of the situation in the Middle East. Even in this scenario, we maintain a positive outlook on the Group's prospects, both in motorsport and through our diversification projects"

Racing Force Group

With main headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Italy), Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), and Mooresville (United States), Racing Force Group is the global leader in motorsport safety, innovation, and performance. Through its portfolio of brands - including OMP, Bell Racing, Zeronoise, and Racing Spirit - equips professional drivers, teams, and manufacturers, as well as passionate amateurs, with racewear, helmets, car parts, communication systems, and technical apparel. Racing Force Group is the only company in the motorsport industry to offer such a comprehensive range of products, contributing each year to numerous victories and titles in both car and kart racing. The Group has also diversified through its HPS brand, applying cutting-edge motorsport technologies to the defense sector. Further information is available at www.racingforce.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Roberto Ferroggiaro

E-mail: ir@racingforce.com Media

Luigi Rossi

Mohamed Al Bareeq

Jacopo Rubino

E-mail: media@racingforce.com

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