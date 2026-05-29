Racing Force S.p.A.: Capital increase to service the Stock Grant Plan

PRESS RELEASE
Racing Force Group: Capital increase to service the Stock Grant Plan
Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), May 29th, 2026 - The Board of Directors of Racing Force S.p.A., (the "Company"
or "RFG") of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of
safety components for motorsport worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan (RFG) and
Paris (ALRFG), meeting today, resolved to execute the capital increase to service the 2023-2025 Stock
Grant Plan (the "Plan").
The transaction, in partial exercise of the delegation of power granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders'
Meeting on April 28, 2023, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, and within the limits of what
was resolved by the Board of Directors on March 25, 2026, provides for the issuance of 147,657 new
ordinary shares of the Company, allocated free of charge to the beneficiaries of the Plan, reflecting the
rights actually vested and exercised.
The shares, having no par value, with regular dividend entitlement and the same characteristics as those
currently in circulation, are issued with the exclusion of pre-emptive rights pursuant to Article 2349,
paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code, through the allocation to share capital of an amount equal to Euro
14,765.70, drawn from the available reserves resulting from the financial statements for the year ended
December 31, 2025.
As a result of the execution of this resolution, the Company's share capital will be increased from Euro
2,738,933.30 to Euro 2,753,699.00, divided into a total of 27,536,990 ordinary shares without nominal
value.
During the same meeting, the Board of Directors also resolved to dispose of 102,603 treasury shares held
in portfolio in order to allocate them to the beneficiaries of the Plan who do not have a subordinate
employment relationship with the Company or its subsidiaries, in compliance with the purposes set forth
in the Shareholders' Meeting authorization of October 22, 2025.
RACING FORCE GROUP
With main headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Italy), Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), and Mooresville (United States), Racing
Force Group is the global leader in motorsport safety, innovation, and performance. Through its portfolio of brands -
including OMP, Bell Racing, Zeronoise, and Racing Spirit - equips professional drivers, teams, and manufacturers, as well
as passionate amateurs, with racewear, helmets, car parts, communication systems, and technical apparel. Racing Force
Group is the only company in the motorsport industry to offer such a comprehensive range of products, contributing each
year to numerous victories and titles in both car and kart racing. The Group has also diversified through its HPS brand,
applying cutting-edge motorsport technologies to the defense sector. Further information is available at
www.racingforce.com.
CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Roberto Ferroggiaro
E-mail: ir@racingforce.com
Media
Luigi Rossi
Mohamed Al Bareeq
Jacopo Rubino
E-mail: media@racingforce.com
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https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98447-rfg-stock-grant-plan-execution-29052026.pdf
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