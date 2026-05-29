Racing Force S.p.A.: Capital increase to service the Stock Grant Plan

PRESS RELEASE

Racing Force Group: Capital increase to service the Stock Grant Plan

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), May 29th, 2026 - The Board of Directors of Racing Force S.p.A., (the "Company"

or "RFG") of Racing Force Group, which is specialized in the development, production, and marketing of

safety components for motorsport worldwide, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Milan (RFG) and

Paris (ALRFG), meeting today, resolved to execute the capital increase to service the 2023-2025 Stock

Grant Plan (the "Plan").

The transaction, in partial exercise of the delegation of power granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders'

Meeting on April 28, 2023, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code, and within the limits of what

was resolved by the Board of Directors on March 25, 2026, provides for the issuance of 147,657 new

ordinary shares of the Company, allocated free of charge to the beneficiaries of the Plan, reflecting the

rights actually vested and exercised.

The shares, having no par value, with regular dividend entitlement and the same characteristics as those

currently in circulation, are issued with the exclusion of pre-emptive rights pursuant to Article 2349,

paragraph 1, of the Italian Civil Code, through the allocation to share capital of an amount equal to Euro

14,765.70, drawn from the available reserves resulting from the financial statements for the year ended

December 31, 2025.

As a result of the execution of this resolution, the Company's share capital will be increased from Euro

2,738,933.30 to Euro 2,753,699.00, divided into a total of 27,536,990 ordinary shares without nominal

value.

During the same meeting, the Board of Directors also resolved to dispose of 102,603 treasury shares held

in portfolio in order to allocate them to the beneficiaries of the Plan who do not have a subordinate

employment relationship with the Company or its subsidiaries, in compliance with the purposes set forth

in the Shareholders' Meeting authorization of October 22, 2025.

RACING FORCE GROUP

With main headquarters in Ronco Scrivia (Italy), Sakhir (Kingdom of Bahrain), and Mooresville (United States), Racing

Force Group is the global leader in motorsport safety, innovation, and performance. Through its portfolio of brands -

including OMP, Bell Racing, Zeronoise, and Racing Spirit - equips professional drivers, teams, and manufacturers, as well

as passionate amateurs, with racewear, helmets, car parts, communication systems, and technical apparel. Racing Force

Group is the only company in the motorsport industry to offer such a comprehensive range of products, contributing each

year to numerous victories and titles in both car and kart racing. The Group has also diversified through its HPS brand,

applying cutting-edge motorsport technologies to the defense sector. Further information is available at

www.racingforce.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

Roberto Ferroggiaro

E-mail: ir@racingforce.com

Media

Luigi Rossi

Mohamed Al Bareeq

Jacopo Rubino

E-mail: media@racingforce.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98447-rfg-stock-grant-plan-execution-29052026.pdf