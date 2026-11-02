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WKN: A14W4W | ISIN: SE0007577895 | Ticker-Symbol: 6Y4
Tradegate
02.11.26 | 08:00
0,886 Euro
+0,57 % +0,005
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Pharma
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
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VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,8790,89008:42
0,8820,88508:38
ACCESS Newswire
02.11.2026 08:26 Uhr
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Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Guggenheim Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Stifel Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), a biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming healthcare conferences:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

  • Location: InterContinental Boston, Boston
  • Format: Fireside chat and 1×1 meetings
  • Date and time: Monday, November 9, 2026, 8:00-8:25 AM ET
  • Participant: Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer
  • Webcast: Link

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

  • Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York
  • Format: Presentation and 1×1 meetings
  • Date and time: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 10:40-11:10 AM ET
  • Participant: Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer
  • Webcast: Link

For further information, please contact:
Hans Jeppsson, Chief Financial Officer, +46 (0)70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB
Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small-molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments
Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Guggenheim Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Stifel Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-to-participate-in-the-guggenheim-annual-healthcare-innovation-conferenc-1245018

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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