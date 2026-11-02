Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Guggenheim Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Stifel Healthcare Conference

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 2, 2026 / Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO)(NASDAQ:VCRE), a biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming healthcare conferences:

Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Location: InterContinental Boston, Boston

InterContinental Boston, Boston Format : Fireside chat and 1×1 meetings

: Fireside chat and 1×1 meetings Date and time: Monday, November 9, 2026, 8:00-8:25 AM ET

Monday, November 9, 2026, 8:00-8:25 AM ET Participant: Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer

Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer Webcast: Link

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York

Lotte New York Palace, New York Format : Presentation and 1×1 meetings

: Presentation and 1×1 meetings Date and time: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 10:40-11:10 AM ET

Thursday, November 12, 2026, 10:40-11:10 AM ET Participant: Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer

Ahmed Mousa, Chief Executive Officer Webcast: Link

For further information, please contact:

Hans Jeppsson, Chief Financial Officer, +46 (0)70 553 14 65, hans.jeppsson@vicorepharma.com

About Vicore Pharma Holding AB

Vicore Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid, is an oral small-molecule angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonist, which received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the United States Food and Drug Administration and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF. Vicore Pharma is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (VICO) and Nasdaq US (VCRE). www.vicorepharma.com

Attachments

Vicore Pharma to Participate in the Guggenheim Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference and the Stifel Healthcare Conference

SOURCE: Vicore Pharma Holding

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/vicore-pharma-to-participate-in-the-guggenheim-annual-healthcare-innovation-conferenc-1245018