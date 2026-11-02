

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) announced that, the Supervisory Board intends to nominate David Knibbe as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board at the AGM on 20 May 2027. David Knibbe will join from NN Group N.V., where he has been CEO since 2019. The nomination follows Stéphane Boujnah's decision to step down from his role in May 2027.



Piero Novelli, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euronext, said: 'As the experienced, long-serving CEO of NN Group N.V., listed on Euronext, David Knibbe brings a consistent track record of value creation in another highly regulated industry. His experience in successful integrations and technology transformation will be highly valuable as Euronext continues to execute its strategy and invests in future growth.'



At prior close on Euronext Paris, Euronext shares were trading at 177.60 euros.



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