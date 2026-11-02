

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing activity continued to expand in October but the pace of growth softened, monthly survey data from S&P Global showed Monday.



The Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 55.0 in October from 55.6 in the prior month. A score above 50.0 indicates expansion.



Despite slowing over the month, the pace of growth was among the most pronounced in over four-and-a-half years.



Incoming new orders increased amid ongoing strength in demand. The loss of momentum coincided with a weaker upturn in export sales.



Production continued to grow at a steep rate in October. Further, firms were slightly less upbeat about the next twelve months outlook.



Manufacturers added to their headcounts for the fifth time in six months in October. Firms raised their buying levels in tandem with greater input requirements. There was a further sharp increase in stocks of purchases as firms continued building buffer stocks.



The survey showed that there was another intensification of price pressures in October. The rates of cost and charge inflation were the strongest in three months.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News