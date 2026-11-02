

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to an 8-day low of 176.66 against the euro, nearly a 2-week low of 211.65 against the pound and a 4-day low of 157.99 against the U.S. dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 175.82, 211.00 and 157.55, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 191.83 from last week's closing value of 190.95.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 179.00 against the euro, 214.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the greenback and 192.00 against the franc.



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