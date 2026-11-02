Immunovia AB: Immunovia Publishes Interim Report for July-September 2026

Highlights July-September 2026

Net sales and operating results for Q3 2026 in line with expectations: Net sales for the period amounted to 843 KSEK (101), comprising revenue from PancreaSure test sales and royalty income. Operating loss was 17.7 MSEK, compared to 25.1 MSEK in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings per share before and after dilution were -0.03 SEK (-0.10).

Lower operating cash burn: Cash flow from operating activities was -14.9 MSEK, decreased from -16.1 MSEK in Q3 2025. Savings resulted from lower spending on clinical studies. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period equaled 19.6 MSEK (26.6).

Survey shows strong support for blood-based pancreatic cancer screening: Immunovia announced results from the ADHERE survey of 392 high-risk individuals, showing that 91% were comfortable using blood-based testing and 96% would consider it alongside existing imaging methods, supporting PancreaSure's potential role as a complement to imaging-based surveillance.

Medicare coverage request for PancreaSure: On September 28, 2026, Immunovia submitted a formal request for Medicare coverage of the PancreaSure test. A positive decision could expand patient access and create a significant future revenue opportunity.

Rights Issue of approximately SEK 63 million was announced: The Board of Directors resolved on a Rights Issue of approximately SEK 63 million, subject to EGM approval on 29 October 2026. The Rights Issue is approximately 80% secured through subscription undertakings and a guarantee commitment. Proceeds will primarily fund US commercialization of PancreaSure, clinical studies and working capital.

Significant events after the period

PancreaSure demonstrates performance in hereditary and familial high-risk individuals: A peer-reviewed analysis published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine evaluated PancreaSure in individuals at increased risk of pancreatic cancer due to genetic mutations or family history. The test detected 77.5% of early-stage pancreatic cancer cases and demonstrated specificity of 93.6% in this high-risk group. Sensitivity for Stage I cancer was 80.0%. These results will support commercial adoption and Immunovia's reimbursement efforts.

"Immunovia delivered its best commercial results ever as uptake of the PancreaSure test accelerated in Q3. We added more high-risk surveillance centers than ever before, and test adoption significantly increased."

Jeff Borcherding, CEO and President, Immunovia AB

Conference call

Immunovia will hold a webcast teleconference at 15:00 CET on November 2 with Jeff Borcherding, CEO and President.

To join the call, use the webcast link below:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/1274ea2b-3f72-42e8-b9bb-128cd05bf932@4108bd4b-5f9f-40d6-bfff-a07cc8682f85'source=copyLinkOneEventsShareDialog

For further information, please contact

Jeff Borcherding, CEO

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.



USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.



Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-02 08:30 CET.