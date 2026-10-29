Immunovia AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting in Immunovia AB (publ)

Today, on 29 October 2026, an extraordinary general meeting was held in Immunovia AB (publ). A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The meeting resolved to amend the Articles of Association so that the limits for the share capital and the number of shares in the company are changed. The limits that will finally be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office will depend on the number of shares subscribed and paid for in the Rights Issue (see definition below).



Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on a rights issue of units

The meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution of 28 September 2026 on a rights issue of units (the "Rights Issue"). Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the company will initially receive approximately SEK 63.4 million before issue costs. In accordance with what was announced on 28 October 2026, the terms and conditions for the Rights Issue, determined by the board of directors, entail that each share held in the company on the record date for participation in the Rights Issue, 5 November 2026, entitles to eleven (11) unit rights and that seven (7) unit rights entitles to subscription of one (1) unit at a subscription price of SEK 0.06 per unit, corresponding to a subscription price of SEK 0.03 per share. The warrants are issued free of charge.



Each unit consists of two (2) shares and one (1) warrant series TO 4 ("TO 4"). In total, the Rights Issue comprises a maximum of 1,057,047,973 units, which means that a maximum of 2,114,095,946 shares and a maximum of 1,057,047,973 TO 4 will be issued. The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs during the period from and including 9 November 2026 up to and including 23 November 2026.



One (1) TO 4 entitles the holder the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company at a subscription price of SEK 0.03, which corresponds to 110 percent of the subscription price per share in the Rights Issue, rounded to the nearest whole öre. Subscription of shares by exercise of TO 4 shall be made during the period from and including 19 April 2027 up to and including 3 May 2027.



Resolution to authorize the board of directors to issue shares and warrants to guarantors

The meeting resolved, in order to enable the issuance of shares and warrants as compensation to those who have entered into guarantee commitments (the "Guarantors") to secure the Rights Issue, to authorize the board of directors, for the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or several occasions, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with or without provisions regarding set-off or other conditions, to resolve on issue of shares and warrants to the Guarantors. Upon exercise of the authorization, the terms and conditions for the issue shall be the same as in the Rights Issue, meaning each unit shall consist of two (2) shares and one (1) warrant series TO 4, including the subscription price in the Rights Issue.



The purpose of the authorization and the reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to be able to carry out an issue of shares and warrants as compensation to the Guarantors. The number of shares and warrants that may be issued pursuant to the authorization may not exceed the total number of shares and warrants corresponding to the agreed fee that the company has to pay to the Guarantors pursuant to the guarantee commitments.



Lund on 29 October 2026

Immunovia AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding, CEO

jeff.borcherding@immunovia.com

Immunovia in brief

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company whose mission is to increase survival rates for patients with pancreatic cancer through early detection. Immunovia is focused on the development and commercialization of simple blood-based testing to detect proteins and antibodies that indicate a high-risk individual has developed pancreatic cancer. Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups to make its test available to individuals at increased risk for pancreatic cancer.



USA is the world's largest market for detection of pancreatic cancer. The Company estimates that in the USA, 1.8 million individuals are at high-risk for pancreatic cancer and could benefit from annual surveillance testing.



Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.