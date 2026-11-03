On November 2, 2026, Immunovia AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed its interim report for the third quarter of 2026 with information on the Company's financial situation.

According to item 4.1.1 (f) of the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the Company's shares shall be given observation status.

Company name: Immunovia AB (publ) Short name: IMMNOV ISIN code: SE0006091997

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.