Instrument: Units rights Short name: IMMNOV UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030987XXX Order book ID: 565446 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: IMMNOV BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030987XXX Order book ID: 565447 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 09, 2026, the units rights of Immunovia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 18, 2026.With effect from November 09, 2026, the paid subscription units in Immunovia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 10, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB