With effect from November 09, 2026, the units rights of Immunovia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 18, 2026.
With effect from November 09, 2026, the paid subscription units in Immunovia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 10, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Units rights
|Short name:
|IMMNOV UR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030987XXX
|Order book ID:
|565446
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from November 09, 2026, the paid subscription units in Immunovia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including December 10, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription units
|Short name:
|IMMNOV BTU
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030987XXX
|Order book ID:
|565447
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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